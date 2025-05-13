Raisel Iglesias News: Blows another save

Iglesias (3-3) blew the save but picked up the win Monday in a 4-3 victory over the Nationals, giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk in an inning of relief. He struck out one.

The beleaguered closer had another rough night as he coughed up a two-run lead in the top of the ninth, although Atlanta walked it off in the bottom of the frame. A Nick Allen error didn't help, but Iglesias has been tagged for eight hits and five runs (four earned) over his last three appearances, leaving him with an alarming 6.06 ERA and 1.41 WHIP through 16.1 innings despite a 19:4 K:BB. He's converted just six of nine saves chances, and his average fastball velocity has slipped to 94.7 mph, his lowest mark since 2016. Pierce Johnson (2.45 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 17:4 K:BB through 14.2 IP) and Dylan Lee (2.16 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 18:6 K:BB in 16.2 IP) both appear capable of stepping up in save situations if Atlanta decided to move Iglesias into a lower-leverage role while he sorts things out.