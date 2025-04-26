Fantasy Baseball
Raisel Iglesias News: Blows save, snags win Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Iglesias (1-2) allowed one run on two hits over one inning, taking a blown save but earning the extra-inning win Saturday versus the Diamondbacks.

Iglesias gave up a piece of history in the ninth inning, allowing Eugenio Suarez's fourth home run of the game. It came at a bad time for Iglesias, as it tied the game at 7-7 just after Atlanta had rallied ahead in the eighth. The right-hander is now 4-for-6 in save chances this season, and he's been scored upon in five of his 10 outings, allowing a homer in each of those instances. He's at a putrid 6.30 ERA despite a passable 1.10 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB across 10 innings. Prior to Saturday, no other reliever had logged a save for Atlanta, but Dylan Lee was able to protect a one-run lead in the 10th inning to earn one. Iglesias' role as closer isn't in immediate danger, but he needs to get back on track soon.

