Raisel Iglesias News: Notches save No. 7

Iglesias picked up the save Thursday against Washington, allowing one hit with no strikeouts over a scoreless ninth inning.

It was a much-needed clean outing for Iglesias, who had surrendered a run in each of his last three appearances and had blown two of his previous four save chances. The 35-year-old has been uncharacteristically bad in 2025, posting a 5.71 ERA in 17.1 innings after notching a sub-3.00 ERA in his last five seasons, including a 1.95 ERA across 69.1 innings in 2024.