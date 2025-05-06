Raisel Iglesias News: Picks up extra-inning win

Iglesias (2-2) got the win Tuesday after tossing a perfect inning while striking out two against the Reds.

Iglesias was tasked with stranding the ghost runner in the 10th and did so with ease, retiring the side on just seven pitches. Atlanta went on to walk it off in the bottom of the frame, leaving Iglesias victorious. He's now posted four consecutive scoreless outings with an 8:0 K:BB over that span but sits tied for 15th with six saves thus far.