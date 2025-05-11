Raisel Iglesias News: Saddled with loss

Iglesias (2-3) took the loss in Sunday's contest at Pittsburgh. He allowed one run on two hits and a walk in one-third of an inning.

The veteran closer entered in the ninth inning with the score tied at 3-3 and failed to send the game to extras. Iglesias looked unsteady from the start, allowing two consecutive singles to open the frame. The game ended on a fielder's choice as the Atlanta infield was unable to convert a Joey Bart groundball into an out. After Iglesias pitched to a spectacular 1.95 ERA across 69.1 innings in 2024, he has struggled through 15.1 frames this season, pitching to a 5.87 ERA and 1.24 WHIP while allowing six homers already.