Raisel Iglesias News: Secures sixth save

Iglesias allowed a hit and struck out three in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers.

Iglesias has strung together three scoreless outings for the first time this season, adding six strikeouts in that span. The veteran closer had some struggles in April, but he appears to be getting on track now. Those issues are reflected in his 4.85 ERA, but he's added a 1.00 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB while converting six of eight save attempts over 13 innings this season.