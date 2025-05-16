Fantasy Baseball
Raisel Iglesias headshot

Raisel Iglesias News: Shaky while collecting eighth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Iglesias picked up the save in Friday's 4-2 win over Boston after allowing one run on one hit in the ninth inning. He struck out one.

Iglesias' uneven start to the season continued, as he's now given up five runs on 11 hits over his past five outings. Among the veteran right-hander's 19 appearances, only six of them have included a spotless inning. Iglesias owns a 5.89 ERA and 1.42 ERA on the campaign, but he does sport a 20:4 K:BB and has converted eight of his 11 save chances as Atlanta's closer.

