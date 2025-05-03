Ramon Urias Injury: Placed on injured list

The Orioles placed Urias on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right hamstring strain, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Urias' hamstring has prevented him from playing since Friday, and now that he's on the IL, it will continue to keep him on the sidelines until at least May 13. Coby Mayo was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move and will presumably get regular work at third base until Urias or Jordan Westburg (hamstring) returns.