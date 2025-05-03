Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ramon Urias headshot

Ramon Urias Injury: Placed on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

The Orioles placed Urias on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right hamstring strain, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Urias' hamstring has prevented him from playing since Friday, and now that he's on the IL, it will continue to keep him on the sidelines until at least May 13. Coby Mayo was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move and will presumably get regular work at third base until Urias or Jordan Westburg (hamstring) returns.

Ramon Urias
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now