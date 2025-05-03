Fantasy Baseball
Ramon Urias headshot

Ramon Urias Injury: Remaining out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Urias (hamstring) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals.

Urias was a late scratch from Friday's lineup due to hamstring tightness, and he'll miss a second consecutive game Saturday while Emmanuel Rivera starts at third base. Baltimore hasn't provided any updates on Urias' status, but it seems likely that he's headed for the injured list with Coby Mayo set to come up from Triple-A Norfolk.

Ramon Urias
Baltimore Orioles
