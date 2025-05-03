Ramon Urias Injury: Remaining out Saturday
Urias (hamstring) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals.
Urias was a late scratch from Friday's lineup due to hamstring tightness, and he'll miss a second consecutive game Saturday while Emmanuel Rivera starts at third base. Baltimore hasn't provided any updates on Urias' status, but it seems likely that he's headed for the injured list with Coby Mayo set to come up from Triple-A Norfolk.
