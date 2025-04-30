Ramon Urias News: Getting sixth straight start

Urias will start at third base and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

Urias will draw his sixth consecutive start and looks as though he'll be in store for a regular role in the infield while Jordan Westburg (hamstring) is on the shelf. The 30-year-old won't carry much fantasy appeal, however, as he boasts strong contact skills but lacks power or speed and often bats in the bottom half of the lineup.