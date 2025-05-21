Fantasy Baseball
Ramon Urias News: Hitting bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Urias is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

Though he still looks to be the Orioles' preferred option at third base while Jordan Westburg (hamstring) remains on the shelf, Urias will give way to Emmanuel Rivera at the hot corner Wednesday after starting in the first two games of the series in Milwaukee. Since being activated from the 10-day injured list a week ago, Urias has gone 3-for-17 with a double, three walks, four runs and three RBI in five games.

