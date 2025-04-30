Ramon Urias News: Smacks solo shot

Urias went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Yankees.

Urias gave the Orioles a one-run lead in the second inning when he took Carlos Carrasco deep to left-center field for a solo homer. It was Urias' multi-hit game and second home run of the season (both coming in his last six games). He's started the season slashing .292/.354/.403 with five runs scored and nine RBI over 82 plate appearances.