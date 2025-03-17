Randal Grichuk Injury: Dealing with ankle soreness

Grichuk is dealing with left ankle soreness following Monday's 11-5 loss to the Angels, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Grichuk went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored in the contest, but apparently left the game a little worse for wear. Manager Torey Lovullo said that the outfielder's injury is "nothing alarming" and Grichuk isn't expected to miss any time. Grichuk can be considered day-to-day for the time being, but his status for Opening Day doesn't appear to be in question.