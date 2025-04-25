Randy Arozarena News: Draws three walks in win

Arozarena went 0-for-2 with three walks, a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Red Sox.

Arozarena is now 8-for-8 in stolen base attempts this year, putting him well on pace to surpass the 20-steal mark for a fifth straight year. The 30-year-old outfielder is batting just .200 with four home runs in the early going, though he's posted an impressive 17.4-percent walk rate through his first 113 plate appearances.