Randy Arozarena News: Lifts homer in win

Arozarena went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and an addition run scored in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Padres.

Arozarena sparked the Mariners' offense with a solo shot to tie the game at 1-1 in the fourth inning. He also reached on an error and scored in the sixth. The long ball was Arozarena's first of the month, though he has hit fairly well, going 15-for-47 (.319) with four doubles and three RBI over 14 games in May. Overall, the outfielder has a .242/.380/.425 slash line, six homers, nine stolen bases, 21 RBI, 21 runs scored and 10 doubles across 43 contests, and he's been trending upward in recent weeks despite the lack of power.