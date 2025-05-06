Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Randy Arozarena headshot

Randy Arozarena News: Starting as DH Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2025 at 3:59pm

Arozarena (hamstring) is batting cleanup as the designated hitter Tuesday against the Athletics.

Arozarena missed the series opener against the Athletics Monday after departing Sunday's game against the Rangers due to a minor hamstring injury. The outfielder is making his return as expected Tuesday, but it comes with not having to take the outfield. With Arozarena batting as the designated hitter, Miles Mastrobuoni is starting in left field and the regular designated hitter Jorge Polanco is at second base.

Randy Arozarena
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now