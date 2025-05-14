Randy Arozarena News: Swipes bag Wednesday

Arozarena went 0-for-2 with a stolen base and was hit by two pitches in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Yankees.

Arozarena was no worse for wear after the two plunkings, as he stayed in the game in left field. The outfielder has gone 7-for-24 (.292) over eight contests since last week's injury scare due to a minor hamstring issue. For the season, he's stolen nine bases without getting caught. Arozarena has added a .236/.385/.414 slash line, five home runs, 20 RBI, 18 runs scored and 10 doubles over 40 games.