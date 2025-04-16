Randy Vasquez News: Sharp in no-decision Tuesday

Vasquez didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Cubs, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks over five-plus innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander blanked the Cubbies for five frames before running out of gas in the sixth, as he gave up back-to-back singles to Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner before getting the hook, with Adrian Morejon then letting one of the inherited runners cross the plate. Vasquez left the mound after 80 pitches (51 strikes), and while his 8:14 K:BB through 20.2 innings is worrisome, he'll carry a 1.74 ERA and 1.35 WHIP into his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in Detroit.