Ranger Suarez Injury: May not return before end of April

Suarez (back) will throw a bullpen session Friday, and his next minor-league rehab start is scheduled for Tuesday with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Jeff Kerr of CBS Philadelphia reports.

Manager Rob Thomson noted that the left-hander has no issues with his back but could need more than another rehab appearance, which would likely push back Suarez's return to Philadelphia's rotation until early May. Suarez threw 54 pitches Wednesday with Single-A Clearwater, so he'll likely be targeting the 70-pitch range in his next outing in the minors. The Phillies intend to bring Suarez back as a starter, but it sounds like Taijuan Walker is poised to get at least two more turns in the rotation in the interim.