NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire for the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Andrew Abbott, Reds: Abbott allowed two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over 5.2 innings in his first rehab start with Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. A second-round pick in 2021, Abbott made 25 starts for the Reds last season before a left shoulder strain put him on the shelf, which sidelined him to begin the season. Abbott threw 85 pitches and will make his second – and possibly final – rehab start. If all goes well, he will be activated off the injured list and start next weekend for the Reds. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (up when he returns)

Tyler Alexander/Chad Patrick/Elvin Rodriguez, Brewers: Alexander was the starter Friday but was expected to shift back to the bullpen. After collecting the win while walking three and striking out six over 5.2 scoreless, no-hit innings, he might remain in the rotation until Milwaukee gets healthy. All three pitchers are filling in while several of the Brewers' starting pitchers are sidelined. Patrick threw 4.2 scoreless innings on three hits and three walks with five strikeouts Tuesday against the Royals. He is listed as the starter for Sunday. Rodriguez coughed up four runs on six hits and one walk over four innings Monday against the Royals in his first start in the majors since 2022, but he started Saturday versus the Reds. He allowed seven runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings and will either shift to the pen or land in the minors. If choosing one, select Patrick, despite the lack of elite stuff as he knows how to use his entire repertoire to retire hitters. Alexander - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6; Patrick - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Rodriguez - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Edward Cabrera, Marlins: Cabrera developed a blister on his right middle finger during a March 13 Grapefruit League start that resulted in him opening the season on the injured list. He struck out four batters and allowed one earned run on three hits and no walks across three innings Tuesday in a rehab start with Triple-A Jacksonville. Injuries have been a constant for Cabrera, and he continues to be plagued by inconsistent command and control when on the field. He'll likely get stretched out over one or two more rehab starts before returning from the 15-day injured list around mid-April. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Chase Dollander, Rockies: The team's best pitching prospect and a consensus top 100 one, Dollander is trying to reverse the view that no pitcher can truly succeed at Coors Field. Dollander, the No. 9 overall pick in 2023, is the best pitcher to come through this system in two decades. He struggled this spring, resulting in him starting the season at Triple-A, which was projected to be a short-term move. That proved to be the case as Dollander was promoted to make his major-league debut Sunday after just one start for Triple-A Albuquerque. He had a 2.59 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 169 strikeouts in 118 innings across 23 starts between High-A and Double-A. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (up slightly in keeper leagues);

Bryce Elder, Braves: Elder, making his first start in place of the injured Reynaldo Lopez (shoulder), allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three batters over four innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Wednesday. A 2023 All-Star, Elder turned in a 6.52 ERA and 1.63 WHIP across 49.2 innings last season and had a poor spring, resulting in him starting the year at Triple-A. Lopez is likely to miss at least a few months, which could open the door for Elder to make additional starts, though he may lose his rotation role when Spencer Strider (elbow) is done with the rehab stint he began last weekend. Strider might only need one more start before he rejoins the parent club. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Tony Gonsolin, Dodgers: Gonsolin spent the bulk of 2024 recovering from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in August of 2023. The right-hander did get in three minor-league rehab outings in September, opening the possibility for him to break camp this year with the team. Gonsolin suffered a back injury this spring while lifting weights, sidelining him for a few weeks. He tossed 1.2 scoreless innings in his first rehab outing with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, allowing one hit and issuing two walks while striking out one batter. He could join the Dodgers after a few more appearances, possibly as a long reliever, though it's also possible he remains in the minors. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5

Thomas Harrington, Pirates: Harrington had an impressive spring but was sent down even though Jared Jones landed on the injured list. He got the call this week with David Bednar going to Triple-A Indianapolis to try and regain his All-Star form. The 23-year-old split most of 2024 between Double-A Altoona and Indianapolis, and he finished the year with a 2.61 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 115:19 K:BB across 117.1 innings. Harrington is known more for his command and control than his ability to miss bats, but he did show a little velocity uptick this spring. He allowed six runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out two in four innings in a loss to the Rays on Tuesday and it's not clear if his next start will come in the majors or if he will be optioned back down. If he does land back in the minors, the future is still very bright for Harrington. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (up in keeper leagues)

Tobias Myers, Brewers: Myers, sidelined with a strained left oblique, threw 38 pitches and completed two innings in live batting practice Thursday. This was the final hurdle for Myers before he began a rehab assignment. He's set to make three starts with Triple-A Nashville before potentially joining the big-league rotation April 23. Myers came almost of out nowhere last season to post a 3.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 127:36 K:BB across 138 innings. He will slide into the middle of the Milwaukee rotation once he returns. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (up when he is close to returning)

Mitchell Parker, Nationals: Parker had a solid rookie campaign, making 29 starts and pitching to a 4.29 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with a 133:43 K:BB in 151 innings. Locked into a rotation spot, Parker has gotten off to a strong start this season, winning his first two starts over Arizona and Philly with a 0.73 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 7:6 K:BB over 12.1 innings. The K:BB and lack of strikeouts overall are a bit concerning, though his fastball is up slightly in velocity compared to last season. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Taijuan Walker, Phillies: Walker posted a 7.10 ERA last season for the Phillies but opened the season in the starting rotation due to Ranger Suarez (back) landing on the injury list. He started Thursday, allowing three hits and a walk with four strikeouts over six shutout innings to earn the win. Suarez could be back by the end of the month; at which time Walker will likely shift to the bullpen. In the meanwhile, he is set up to make at least a few more starts. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Brandon Woodruff, Brewers: Woodruff, profiled in the first column of the season, is still working his way back from 2023 shoulder capsule surgery that cost him all last season as well. He threw 51 pitches over a three-inning simulated game Tuesday and will throw another simulated game. If that goes well, Woodruff will be cleared to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville, paving the way for a possible May return to Milwaukee. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (slightly upped stashed bid)

RELIEF PITCHER

Anthony Bender, Marlins: Bender may be the new favorite for saves in South Florida. He's turned in 2.2 scoreless innings in three appearances, notching a win and a save. Calvin Faucher, the favorite to close, has struggled to start the season. Anthony Veneziano has notched a pair of holds and could factor in the mix, but Bender, who had 15 holds last season, setting up Tanner Scott initially, looks like the possible favorite for saves, especially with Jesus Tinoco sidelined. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: 11

Alexis Diaz, Reds: Diaz, sidelined with a strained left hamstring, began a rehab assignment Friday and is nearing a return to the active roster. Once active, he is not guaranteed to regain his closer role, at least immediately. Cincinnati has been using almost a cast of thousands in the pen, with Tony Santillan and Emilio Pagan the best of the bunch. If Diaz's mechanics are back in sync, that should aid his command and control, paving the way for him to close before too long. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (if you think he closes immediately)

Camilo Doval, Giants: Doval last season went from elite closer to a stint in the minors. He appears to have regained his prior form, notching a pair of saves in support of Ryan Walker. A change in the pecking order has not been made, as Walker will likely continue to receive the bulk of the ninth-inning work. Doval, despite blowing a save Friday by allowing three unearned runs, should remain a key part of the back-end mix in San Francisco, tallying a handful of saves and holds. If you have Walker, handcuffing Doval would be extremely wise. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Colin Holderman/Dennis Santana, Pirates: David Bednar's struggles finally landed him in Triple-A Indianapolis. Holderman has had his own issues, surrendering a run in three of his four appearances. Santana received and secured his first save chance following Bednar's demotion, so he is the one to target right now in the Bucs' pen. Bednar may get his job back if he finds his form in the minors and has success again with the Pirates. For now, though, go with Santana. Holderman - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6; Santana - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Shelby Miller, Diamondbacks: Miller is not closing for Arizona but could be a factor in the late-inning mix. He notched his first hold of the season with three scoreless innings Friday. Miller is on his seventh team in the last six seasons but has become a reliable reliever the last few seasons. Over five innings this season, the right-hander has yet to allow a run or a hit while striking out five with one walk. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Joel Payamps, Brewers: Payamps, who notched a save Thursday and hold Saturday, looks to be the next man up when Trevor Megill is not available to close. He got off to a slow start, yielding five runs in his first three frames of the campaign, but has righted the ship his last two appearances. Payamps has strung together several solid seasons in a row, including posting 28 and 21 holds, respectively, the last campaigns for the Brewers. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

CATCHER

Sean Murphy, Braves: Murphy, sidelined with a fractured rib since early-March, was scheduled to miss 4-6 weeks with the injury. He is slated to play nine innings for Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday and could be activated from the injured list Tuesday. Prospect Drake Baldwin has been starting at catcher in Murphy's absence, but he has struggled to a .291 OPS through 25 plate appearances and may soon head back to the minors. Murphy is included in this column as he was just 32 percent rostered as of press time, well below my 65% threshold. After back-to-back solid seasons in Oakland, Murphy took a step back with Atlanta last season but should get a chance to regain his starting spot this season, especially since Baldwin, his primary competition, struggled in his first major-league exposure. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

FIRST BASE

Enrique Hernandez, Dodgers: Hernandez has been starting at first base with Freddie Freeman (ankle) sidelined. He is just 3-for-26 on the season, but all three hits have been home runs, including one Saturday. The slash line has been an issue the last three seasons, but he has been mildly productive while qualifying at multiple positions. Hernandez will go back to a super-utility role once Freeman returns. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6

SECOND BASE

Thomas Saggese, Cardinals: Saggese failed to make the Cardinals this spring, impacted by the team's inability to trade Nolan Arenado. He reached the big leagues last September but struggled in his limited action with the Cardinals, slashing .204/.250/.306 over 52 plate appearances after hitting 20 home runs at Triple-A Memphis. Saggese was promoted Friday to take the roster spot vacated by Nolan Gorman (hamstring). He had gone 4-for-14 with one home run and a 3:2 K:BB over his first four games with Memphis this season and is likely to serve in a reserve infielder role. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

THIRD BASE

Garrett Hampson/Tim Tawa, Diamondbacks: Hampson is in line for an uptick in playing time with Ketel Marte landing on the injured list with a strained left hamstring. He will compete with Tawa, who was promoted Saturday, to start at second base. Tawa's offensive upswing began in 2023 and continued at Triple-A last season and the start of this one, though part of that was due to the minor-league parks where he played. Hampson - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Tawa - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

SHORTSTOP

Nick Allen, Braves: Allen made his fourth straight start at shortstop Saturday. He is 4-for-15 with a run driven in and two stolen bases. Not elite numbers but far better than those of the slumping Orlando Arcia. Allen is not known for his bat, but his solid glove could keep him in the lineup.12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $4

Jordan Lawlar, Diamondbacks: Geraldo Perdomo signed a four-year contract this offseason, putting Lawlar's fit into question. Like Perdomo, Lawlar primarily plays shortstop, but both players can play second base and third base and could maintain everyday roles once the latter is deemed ready to return to the big leagues. Lawlar first must stay healthy and be productive, which hasn't always been the case the past couple years. He has started the first six games for Triple-A Reno, lining up at shortstop three times while playing second base twice and third base once. Lawlar could land in Arizona later this season in a super-utility role. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (up in keeper leagues)

OUTFIELD

Alexander Canario, Pirates: Canario, waived by the Cubs, had a big spring for the Mets, but they were unable to clear a roster spot for the outfielder, who required passing through waivers to be sent down. New York traded Canario to Pittsburgh, where he could see at-bats versus southpaws. Canario has power but has struggled making consistent contact and avoiding strikeouts. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Stuart Fairchild/Alex Verdugo, Braves: Fairchild was traded to the Braves from the Reds last Monday. He provides Atlanta outfield depth with Ronald Acuna (knee) on the IL and Jurickson Profar suspended 80 games for violating MLB's policy on performance-enhancing substances. Fairchild should see occasional starts at the outfield corners, at least until Verdugo is ready to join the team. Verdugo signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Braves late in spring training and was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett to get into game shape. He just started rehab games Friday and should take over as the starting left fielder when he is promoted. Acuna will start in right once he is activated. Keep in mind Verdugo slashed only .233/.291/.356 across 149 regular-season games for the Yankees in 2024. Fairchild - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5; Verdugo - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (upped from prior)

Austin Hays, Reds: Hays, sidelined since late-spring with a calf injury, is showing improvement but is not expected to return from the 10-day injured list until at least April 11. Injuries and ineffectiveness limited Hays to just 85 subpar games last season, but beyond the calf injury, he is fully healthy and had a great spring. Once active, Hays should start almost daily in left field, benefitting from half his games at Great American Ball Park. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team-NL: $14

Jordan Walker, Cardinals: After a solid rookie campaign, Walker took a major step backwards last year, landing at Triple-A Memphis for much of the season. He did hit a team-leading five homers and tied for the club lead with 16 RBI in September, although he also had just a 24:3 K:BB that month. Issues with contact have been a consistent problem for Walker, but St. Louis pledged to play the kids this season, which allows Walker to play and not constantly look over his shoulder. He is off to a strong start to the 2025 season, slashing .318/.423/.455 with a home run, two RBI and stolen bases. 12-team Mixed: $8; 15-team Mixed: $16; 12-team-NL: rostered