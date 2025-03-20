Fantasy Baseball
Ranger Suarez headshot

Ranger Suarez Injury: Playing catch Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Thursday that Suarez (back) "felt a lot better today" and will play catch Friday, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Suarez underwent testing due to back stiffness, but nothing alarming was found and he's been cleared to resume throwing. The left-hander isn't out of the woods yet, particularly since he dealt with back issues last season, too, but it looks like he will have a chance to avoid a stint on the injured list.

Ranger Suarez
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
