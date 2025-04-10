Ranger Suarez Injury: Three innings in rehab start
Suarez (back) completed three scoreless innings while allowing one hit and no walks to go along with four strikeouts in his rehab start with High-A Clearwater on Thursday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.comreports.
Suarez made his first appearance since hitting the injured list as he ramps up for a projected late-April return to the majors. He threw 33 pitches in the outing and averaged 92.2 mph with his fastball, in line with his velocity from last season.
