Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ranger Suarez headshot

Ranger Suarez Injury: Three innings in rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Suarez (back) completed three scoreless innings while allowing one hit and no walks to go along with four strikeouts in his rehab start with High-A Clearwater on Thursday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.comreports.

Suarez made his first appearance since hitting the injured list as he ramps up for a projected late-April return to the majors. He threw 33 pitches in the outing and averaged 92.2 mph with his fastball, in line with his velocity from last season.

Ranger Suarez
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now