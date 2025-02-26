Reiss Knehr News: Back with Friars

Knehr signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Friday.

Knehr missed all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, and he'll now return to San Diego after spending the offseason exploring his other options in free agency. The 28-year-old righty owns a career 5.96 ERA across 48.1 big-league innings, and he'll likely spend the season as organizational depth at Triple-A El Paso.