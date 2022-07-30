Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Hug Watch Edition

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
Yes, it's true, next week is really August. Where did the season go? August means the MLB trade deadline, which is Tuesday, August 2 at 6:00 PM ET. This adds extra intrigue to single-league formats with the ability to acquire crossover players. Do I bid on who is available now, or wait to see what goes down over the last two days and bid next week?
Of course, those in AL-only formats needing pitching don't have a decision with Luis Castillo heading to Seattle. Where will Frankie Montas end up? He's slated to take the hill on Tuesday, so it would behoove interested clubs to finalize a deal over the weekend so Montas is able to make that start for his new team.
These rankings are based on current information. Any weekend moves will be captured in the Sunday night update, but unfortunately, there will be more shuffling after that. As always, please direct questions pertaining to the schedule to the Probable Pitchers page. I'm happy to handle rankings questions below.
Week of August 1 - 7
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|@PIT, CIN
|Should pitch left-handed to even the odds with these matchups
|2
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|@WAS, ATL
|3
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|@LAD, COL
|29 K, 4 BB over last 21 IP
|4
|Logan Webb
|SF
|LAD, @OAK
|5
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|CIN
|6
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|@CLE
|7
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|WAS
|8
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|@DET
|9
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@CLE, COL
|10
|Carlos Rodon
|SF
|@OAK
|11
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|COL
|12
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|@SEA
|13
|Luis Garcia
|HOU
|BOS, @CLE
|14
|Tyler Anderson
|LAD
|@SF, SD
|15
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|SEA
|16
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|@SF
|17
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|ARI, HOU
|Astros scary, but 22 K with only 3 BB in in prior 20.2 IP
|18
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|ARI
|19
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|@SF
|20
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|@PIT
|21
|Mike Clevinger
|SD
|COL, @LAD
|Pitching deeper into games now
|22
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|@TEX
|23
|Jacob deGrom
|NYM
|@WAS, ATL
|Tempering innings, but good to see deGrom back
|24
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|SD
|25
|Max Fried
|ATL
|@NYM
|26
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|BAL, CWS
|27
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|PHI, @NYM
|28
|Robbie Ray
|SEA
|LAA
|29
|Kyle Wright
|ATL
|@NYM
|30
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|CHC
|31
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|CHC, NYY
|32
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|BAL
|33
|Andrew Heaney
|LAD
|@SF, SD
|Aggressive rank, but pitched well in return, albeit with 3 BB in 4 IP
|34
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@ATL
|35
|Brady Singer
|KC
|@CWS, BOS
|20.5% K-BB% 15th among pitchers with at least 80 IP
|36
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|DET
|Good spot to rebound after disaster last time out
|37
|Taijuan Walker
|NYM
|ATL
|38
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|@STL
|39
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|COL
|40
|Cole Irvin
|OAK
|@LAA
|40%
|41
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|BOS
|42
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@TB, @MIN
|4 HR allowed over last 15.2 IP
|43
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|@MIN
|44
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@MIN, TB
|45
|Frankie Montas
|OAK
|@LAA
|46
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|KC, @TEX
|47
|Pablo Lopez
|MIA
|@CHC
|48
|George Kirby
|NYM
|LAA
|49
|Jordan Montgomery
|NYY
|@STL
|50
|Keegan Thompson
|CHC
|@STL, MIA
|51
|Jameson Taillon
|NYY
|SEA
|52
|Eric Lauer
|MIL
|@PIT
|53
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|@STL
|54
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|TOR, @DET
|55
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|ATL
|56
|Noah Syndergaard
|LAA
|OAK
|57
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|KC, @TEX
|If you aren't starting him this week, drop him
|58
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|KC
|59
|Chris Flexen
|SEA
|LAA
|50%
|60
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|BOS
|61
|Nathan Eovaldi
|BOS
|@HOU, @KC
|Velocity down, is he healthy?
|62
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@CLE
|63
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|PHI
|64
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@MIN
|65
|Corey Kluber
|TB
|@DET
|66
|Alex Wood
|SF
|LAD
|67
|Blake Snell
|SD
|COL
|68
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|ARI, HOU
|69
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|LAD
|70
|Jose Quintana
|PIT
|MIL
|23%
|71
|Brad Keller
|KC
|@CWS, BOS
|24%
|72
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|@HOU
|42%
|73
|Janson Junk
|LAA
|OAK
|0%
|0%
|74
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|CIN, @CHC
|75
|Kyle Gibson
|PHI
|@ATL, WAS
|76
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|@MIA
|27%
|77
|Domingo German
|NYY
|SEA, @STL
|11%
|78
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@NYY
|79
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|@SEA
|80
|Mike Minor
|CIN
|@MIA
|0%
|13%
|81
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|MIA
|3%
|32%
|82
|Mix 12 Reliever
|0%
|0%
|83
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@NYY
|84
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|@SEA
|85
|Chris Bassitt
|NYM
|@WAS
|86
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|TOR
|87
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|NYM, @PHI
|88
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|@SD
|5%
|9%
|89
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|WAS
|90
|Dakota Hudson
|STL
|CHC
|19%
|91
|Johnny Cueto
|CWS
|@TEX
|92
|Jakob Junis
|SF
|LAD
|93
|Mix 15 Reliever
|0%
|0%
|94
|Tyler Mahle
|CIN
|@MIL
|95
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|@NYY, LAA
|96
|Ryan Yarbrough
|TB
|TOR
|0%
|4%
|97
|Sean Manaea
|SD
|@LAD
|98
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|@KC
|99
|German Marquez
|COL
|@ARI
|37%
|100
|Zach Plesac
|CLE
|HOU
|101
|David Peterson
|SEA
|ATL
|102
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|CIN
|103
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|@TB
|16%
|104
|Tucker Davidson
|LAA
|@NYM
|0%
|0%
|105
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|BOS
|22%
|106
|Jose Suarez
|LAA
|OAK
|2%
|4%
|107
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|@SD
|2%
|6%
|108
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|SF
|109
|Chase Silseth
|ATL
|@SEA
|0%
|9%
|110
|James Kaprielian
|OAK
|@LAA
|2%
|111
|Bailey Falter
|PHI
|WAS
|0%
|6%
|112
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|@MIA, @MIL
|113
|Adrian Sampson
|CHC
|MIA
|3%
|114
|Aaron Ashby
|MIL
|CIN
|115
|Devin Smeltzer
|MIN
|DET, TOR
|7%
|34%
|116
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|@MIL
|117
|Rich Hill
|BOS
|@HOU, @KC
|3%
|32%
|118
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|PIT
|33%
|119
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|@STL
|20%
|120
|Jake Odorizzi
|HOU
|@CLE
|121
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|@DET
|122
|JT Brubaker
|PIT
|@BAL
|123
|Ian Anderson
|ATL
|@NYM
|124
|Ryan Weathers
|SD
|COL
|0%
|0%
|125
|Antonio Senzatela
|COL
|@SD, @ARI
|0%
|0%
|126
|Matthew Liberatore
|STL
|NYY
|3%
|21%
|127
|Paolo Espino
|WAS
|@PHI
|0%
|0%
|128
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|@CLE
|0%
|0%
|129
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|@CWS
|1%
|6%
|130
|Garrett Hill
|DET
|TB
|0%
|0%
|131
|Ethan Small
|MIL
|CIN
|0%
|4%
|132
|Chad Kuhl
|COL
|@SD
|16%
|26%
|133
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@BAL
|36%
|134
|Ross Stripling
|TOR
|@MIN
|135
|Chris Archer
|MIN
|DET, TOR
|5%
|136
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|NYM, @PHI
|8%
|137
|Spencer Howard
|TEX
|BAL, CWS
|1%
|32%
|138
|Jose Urena
|COL
|@ARI, @SD
|1%
|4%
|139
|Andre Pallante
|STL
|NYY
|2%
|38%
|140
|Jordan Lyles
|BAL
|@TEX
|5%
|47%
|141
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|CWS
|31%
|142
|Zach Thompson
|PIT
|MIL
|1%
|2%
|143
|Drew Hutchison
|DET
|TB
|0%
|0%
|144
|Dylan Bundy
|MIN
|TOR
|13%
|145
|Jonathan Heasley
|KC
|BOS
|1%
|0%
|146
|Josh Winckowski
|BOS
|@KC
|2%
|47%
|147
|Konnor Pilkington
|CLE
|HOU
|1%
|0%
|148
|Madison Bumgarner
|ARI
|@CLE
|149
|Austin Voth
|BAL
|PIT
|0%
|4%
|150
|Spenser Watkins
|BAL
|@TEX, PIT
|5%
|151
|Matt Manning
|DET
|@MIN, TB
|0%
|17%
|152
|Tyler Alexander
|DET
|@MIN
|0%
|0%
|153
|Anibal Sanchez
|WAS
|NYM
|0%
|0%
|154
|Glenn Otto
|TEX
|CWS
|8%
|155
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|@TEX
|2%
|6%
|156
|Erick Fedde
|WAS
|@PHI
|2%
|9%
|157
|Nick Neidert
|MIA
|@CHC
|0%
|0%
|158
|Adam Oller
|OAK
|SF
|0%
|0%
|159
|Bryse Wilson
|PIT
|MIL, @BAL
|0%
|0%
|160
|Corbin Martin
|ARI
|COL
|0%
|0%
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|@CLE
|2
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|@DET
|3
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|@SEA
|4
|Luis Garcia
|HOU
|BOS, @CLE
|5
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|SEA
|6
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|ARI, HOU
|Astros scary, but 22 K with only 3 BB in prior 20.2 IP
|7
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|ARI
|8
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|@TEX
|9
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|BAL, CWS
|10
|Robbie Ray
|SEA
|LAA
|11
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|BAL
|12
|Brady Singer
|KC
|@CWS, BOS
|20.5% K-BB% 15th among pitchers with at least 80 IP
|13
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|DET
|Good spot to rebound after disaster last time out
|14
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|@STL
|15
|Cole Irvin
|OAK
|@LAA
|16
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|BOS
|17
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@TB, @MIN
|4 HR allowed over last 15.2 IP
|18
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|@MIN
|19
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@MIN, TB
|20
|Frankie Montas
|OAK
|@LAA
|21
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|KC, @TEX
|22
|Jordan Montgomery
|NYY
|@STL
|23
|Jameson Taillon
|NYY
|SEA
|24
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|TOR, @DET
|25
|Noah Syndergaard
|LAA
|OAK
|26
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|KC, @TEX
|If you aren't starting him this week, drop him
|27
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|KC
|28
|Chris Flexen
|SEA
|LAA
|29
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|BOS
|30
|Nathan Eovaldi
|BOS
|@HOU, @KC
|Velocity down, is he healthy?
|31
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@CLE
|32
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@MIN
|33
|Corey Kluber
|TB
|@DET
|34
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|ARI, HOU
|35
|Brad Keller
|KC
|@CWS, BOS
|36
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|@HOU
|37
|Janson Junk
|LAA
|OAK
|38
|Domingo German
|NYY
|SEA, @STL
|39
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@NYY
|40
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|@SEA
|41
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@NYY
|42
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|@SEA
|43
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|TOR
|44
|Johnny Cueto
|CWS
|@TEX
|45
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|@NYY, LAA
|46
|Ryan Yarbrough
|TB
|TOR
|47
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|@KC
|48
|Zach Plesac
|CLE
|HOU
|49
|David Peterson
|SEA
|ATL
|50
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|@TB
|51
|Tucker Davidson
|LAA
|@NYM
|52
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|BOS
|53
|Jose Suarez
|LAA
|OAK
|54
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|SF
|55
|James Kaprielian
|OAK
|@LAA
|56
|AL Reliever
|57
|Devin Smeltzer
|MIN
|DET, TOR
|58
|Rich Hill
|BOS
|@HOU, @KC
|59
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|PIT
|60
|Jake Odorizzi
|HOU
|@CLE
|61
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|@DET
|62
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|@CWS
|63
|Garrett Hill
|DET
|TB
|64
|Ross Stripling
|TOR
|@MIN
|65
|Chris Archer
|MIN
|DET, TOR
|66
|Spencer Howard
|TEX
|BAL, CWS
|67
|Jordan Lyles
|BAL
|@TEX
|68
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|CWS
|69
|Drew Hutchison
|DET
|TB
|70
|Dylan Bundy
|MIN
|TOR
|71
|Jonathan Heasley
|KC
|BOS
|72
|Josh Winckowski
|BOS
|@KC
|73
|Konnor Pilkington
|CLE
|HOU
|74
|Austin Voth
|BAL
|PIT
|75
|Spenser Watkins
|BAL
|@TEX, PIT
|76
|Matt Manning
|DET
|@MIN, TB
|77
|Tyler Alexander
|DET
|@MIN
|78
|Glenn Otto
|TEX
|CWS
|79
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|@TEX
|80
|Adam Oller
|OAK
|SF
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|@PIT, CIN
|Should pitch left-handed to even the odds with these matchups
|2
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|@WAS, ATL
|3
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|@LAD, COL
|29 K, 4 BB over last 21 IP
|4
|Logan Webb
|SF
|LAD, @OAK
|5
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|CIN
|6
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|WAS
|7
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@CLE, COL
|8
|Carlos Rodon
|SF
|@OAK
|9
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|COL
|10
|Tyler Anderson
|LAD
|@SF, SD
|11
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|@SF
|12
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|@SF
|13
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|@PIT
|14
|Mike Clevinger
|SD
|COL, @LAD
|Pitching deeper into games now
|15
|Jacob deGrom
|NYM
|@WAS, ATL
|Tempering innings, but good to see deGrom back
|16
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|SD
|17
|Max Fried
|ATL
|@NYM
|18
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|PHI, @NYM
|19
|Kyle Wright
|ATL
|@NYM
|20
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|CHC
|21
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|CHC, NYY
|22
|Andrew Heaney
|LAD
|@SF, SD
|Aggressive rank, but pitched well in return, albeit with 3 BB in 4 IP
|23
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@ATL
|24
|Taijuan Walker
|NYM
|ATL
|25
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|COL
|26
|Pablo Lopez
|MIA
|@CHC
|27
|George Kirby
|NYM
|LAA
|28
|Keegan Thompson
|CHC
|@STL, MIA
|29
|Eric Lauer
|MIL
|@PIT
|30
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|@STL
|31
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|ATL
|32
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|PHI
|33
|Alex Wood
|SF
|LAD
|34
|Blake Snell
|SD
|COL
|35
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|LAD
|36
|Jose Quintana
|PIT
|MIL
|37
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|CIN, @CHC
|38
|Kyle Gibson
|PHI
|@ATL, WAS
|39
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|@MIA
|40
|Mike Minor
|CIN
|@MIA
|41
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|MIA
|42
|Chris Bassitt
|NYM
|@WAS
|43
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|NYM, @PHI
|44
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|@SD
|45
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|WAS
|46
|Dakota Hudson
|STL
|CHC
|47
|Jakob Junis
|SF
|LAD
|48
|Tyler Mahle
|CIN
|@MIL
|49
|Sean Manaea
|SD
|@LAD
|50
|German Marquez
|COL
|@ARI
|51
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|CIN
|52
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|@SD
|53
|Chase Silseth
|ATL
|@SEA
|54
|Bailey Falter
|PHI
|WAS
|55
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|@MIA, @MIL
|56
|NL Reliever
|57
|Adrian Sampson
|CHC
|MIA
|58
|Aaron Ashby
|MIL
|CIN
|59
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|@MIL
|60
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|@STL
|61
|JT Brubaker
|PIT
|@BAL
|62
|Ian Anderson
|ATL
|@NYM
|63
|Ryan Weathers
|SD
|COL
|64
|Antonio Senzatela
|COL
|@SD, @ARI
|65
|Matthew Liberatore
|STL
|NYY
|66
|Paolo Espino
|WAS
|@PHI
|67
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|@CLE
|68
|Ethan Small
|MIL
|CIN
|69
|Chad Kuhl
|COL
|@SD
|70
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@BAL
|71
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|NYM, @PHI
|72
|Jose Urena
|COL
|@ARI, @SD
|73
|Andre Pallante
|STL
|NYY
|74
|Zach Thompson
|PIT
|MIL
|75
|Madison Bumgarner
|ARI
|@CLE
|76
|Anibal Sanchez
|WAS
|NYM
|77
|Erick Fedde
|WAS
|@PHI
|78
|Nick Neidert
|MIA
|@CHC
|79
|Bryse Wilson
|PIT
|MIL, @BAL
|80
|Corbin Martin
|ARI
|COL