Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Hug Watch Edition

Yes, it's true, next week is really August. Where did the season go? August means the MLB trade deadline, which is Tuesday, August 2 at 6:00 PM ET. This adds extra intrigue to single-league formats with the ability to acquire crossover players. Do I bid on who is available now, or wait to see what goes down over the last two days and bid next week?

Of course, those in AL-only formats needing pitching don't have a decision with Luis Castillo heading to Seattle. Where will Frankie Montas end up? He's slated to take the hill on Tuesday, so it would behoove interested clubs to finalize a deal over the weekend so Montas is able to make that start for his new team.

These rankings are based on current information. Any weekend moves will be captured in the Sunday night update, but unfortunately, there will be more shuffling after that. As always, please direct questions pertaining to the schedule to the Probable Pitchers page. I'm happy to handle rankings questions below.

Week of August 1 - 7

Mixed