Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Hug Watch Edition

Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Hug Watch Edition

Written by 
Todd Zola 
July 30, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Yes, it's true, next week is really August. Where did the season go? August means the MLB trade deadline, which is Tuesday, August 2 at 6:00 PM ET. This adds extra intrigue to single-league formats with the ability to acquire crossover players. Do I bid on who is available now, or wait to see what goes down over the last two days and bid next week?

Of course, those in AL-only formats needing pitching don't have a decision with Luis Castillo heading to Seattle. Where will Frankie Montas end up? He's slated to take the hill on Tuesday, so it would behoove interested clubs to finalize a deal over the weekend so Montas is able to make that start for his new team.

These rankings are based on current information. Any weekend moves will be captured in the Sunday night update, but unfortunately, there will be more shuffling after that. As always, please direct questions pertaining to the schedule to the Probable Pitchers page. I'm happy to handle rankings questions below.

Week of August 1 - 7

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Corbin BurnesMIL@PIT, CINShould pitch left-handed to even the odds with these matchups  
2Max ScherzerNYM@WAS, ATL   
3Yu DarvishSD@LAD, COL29 K, 4 BB over last 21 IP  
4Logan WebbSFLAD, @OAK   
5Sandy AlcantaraMIACIN   
6Justin VerlanderHOU@CLE

1Corbin BurnesMIL@PIT, CINShould pitch left-handed to even the odds with these matchups  
2Max ScherzerNYM@WAS, ATL   
3Yu DarvishSD@LAD, COL29 K, 4 BB over last 21 IP  
4Logan WebbSFLAD, @OAK   
5Sandy AlcantaraMIACIN   
6Justin VerlanderHOU@CLE   
7Aaron NolaPHIWAS   
8Shane McClanahanTB@DET   
9Zac GallenARI@CLE, COL   
10Carlos RodonSF@OAK   
11Joe MusgroveSDCOL   
12Shohei OhtaniLAA@SEA   
13Luis GarciaHOUBOS, @CLE   
14Tyler AndersonLAD@SF, SD   
15Gerrit ColeNYYSEA   
16Clayton KershawLAD@SF   
17Triston McKenzieCLEARI, HOUAstros scary, but 22 K with only 3 BB in in prior 20.2 IP  
18Shane BieberCLEARI   
19Julio UriasLAD@SF   
20Brandon WoodruffMIL@PIT   
21Mike ClevingerSDCOL, @LADPitching deeper into games now  
22Dylan CeaseCWS@TEX   
23Jacob deGromNYM@WAS, ATLTempering innings, but good to see deGrom back  
24Tony GonsolinLADSD   
25Max FriedATL@NYM   
26Jon GrayTEXBAL, CWS   
27Spencer StriderATLPHI, @NYM   
28Robbie RaySEALAA   
29Kyle WrightATL@NYM   
30Miles MikolasSTLCHC   
31Adam WainwrightSTLCHC, NYY   
32Martin PerezTEXBAL   
33Andrew HeaneyLAD@SF, SDAggressive rank, but pitched well in return, albeit with 3 BB in 4 IP  
34Zack WheelerPHI@ATL   
35Brady SingerKC@CWS, BOS20.5% K-BB% 15th among pitchers with at least 80 IP  
36Joe RyanMINDETGood spot to rebound after disaster last time out  
37Taijuan WalkerNYMATL   
38Nestor CortesNYY@STL   
39Merrill KellyARICOL   
40Cole IrvinOAK@LAA 40% 
41Cristian JavierHOUBOS   
42Kevin GausmanTOR@TB, @MIN4 HR allowed over last 15.2 IP  
43Alek ManoahTOR@MIN   
44Tarik SkubalDET@MIN, TB   
45Frankie MontasOAK@LAA   
46Michael KopechCWSKC, @TEX   
47Pablo LopezMIA@CHC   
48George KirbyNYMLAA   
49Jordan MontgomeryNYY@STL   
50Keegan ThompsonCHC@STL, MIA   
51Jameson TaillonNYYSEA   
52Eric LauerMIL@PIT   
53Marcus StromanCHC@STL   
54Drew RasmussenTBTOR, @DET   
55Carlos CarrascoNYMATL   
56Noah SyndergaardLAAOAK   
57Lucas GiolitoCWSKC, @TEXIf you aren't starting him this week, drop him  
58Lance LynnCWSKC   
59Chris FlexenSEALAA 50% 
60Jose UrquidyHOUBOS   
61Nathan EovaldiBOS@HOU, @KCVelocity down, is he healthy?  
62Framber ValdezHOU@CLE   
63Charlie MortonATLPHI   
64Jose BerriosTOR@MIN   
65Corey KluberTB@DET   
66Alex WoodSFLAD   
67Blake SnellSDCOL   
68Cal QuantrillCLEARI, HOU   
69Alex CobbSFLAD   
70Jose QuintanaPITMIL 23% 
71Brad KellerKC@CWS, BOS 24% 
72Kutter CrawfordBOS@HOU 42% 
73Janson JunkLAAOAK 0%0%
74Braxton GarrettMIACIN, @CHC   
75Kyle GibsonPHI@ATL, WAS   
76Graham AshcraftCIN@MIA 27% 
77Domingo GermanNYYSEA, @STL 11% 
78Luis CastilloSEA@NYY   
79Reid DetmersLAA@SEA   
80Mike MinorCIN@MIA 0%13%
81Drew SmylyCHCMIA 3%32%
82Mix 12 Reliever   0%0%
83Logan GilbertSEA@NYY   
84Patrick SandovalLAA@SEA   
85Chris BassittNYM@WAS   
86Sonny GrayMINTOR   
87Josiah GrayWASNYM, @PHI   
88Kyle FreelandCOL@SD 5%9%
89Ranger SuarezPHIWAS   
90Dakota HudsonSTLCHC 19% 
91Johnny CuetoCWS@TEX   
92Jakob JunisSFLAD   
93Mix 15 Reliever   0%0%
94Tyler MahleCIN@MIL   
95Marco GonzalesSEA@NYY, LAA   
96Ryan YarbroughTBTOR 0%4%
97Sean ManaeaSD@LAD   
98Nick PivettaBOS@KC   
99German MarquezCOL@ARI 37% 
100Zach PlesacCLEHOU   
101David PetersonSEAATL   
102Jesus LuzardoMIACIN   
103Yusei KikuchiTOR@TB 16% 
104Tucker DavidsonLAA@NYM 0%0%
105Zack GreinkeKCBOS 22% 
106Jose SuarezLAAOAK 2%4%
107Austin GomberCOL@SD 2%6%
108Paul BlackburnOAKSF   
109Chase SilsethATL@SEA 0%9%
110James KaprielianOAK@LAA 2% 
111Bailey FalterPHIWAS 0%6%
112Hunter GreeneCIN@MIA, @MIL   
113Adrian SampsonCHCMIA 3% 
114Aaron AshbyMILCIN   
115Devin SmeltzerMINDET, TOR 7%34%
116Nick LodoloCIN@MIL   
117Rich HillBOS@HOU, @KC 3%32%
118Dean KremerBALPIT 33% 
119Justin SteeleCHC@STL 20% 
120Jake OdorizziHOU@CLE   
121Jeffrey SpringsTB@DET   
122JT BrubakerPIT@BAL   
123Ian AndersonATL@NYM   
124Ryan WeathersSDCOL 0%0%
125Antonio SenzatelaCOL@SD, @ARI 0%0%
126Matthew LiberatoreSTLNYY 3%21%
127Paolo EspinoWAS@PHI 0%0%
128Ryne NelsonARI@CLE 0%0%
129Kris BubicKC@CWS 1%6%
130Garrett HillDETTB 0%0%
131Ethan SmallMILCIN 0%4%
132Chad KuhlCOL@SD 16%26%
133Mitch KellerPIT@BAL 36% 
134Ross StriplingTOR@MIN   
135Chris ArcherMINDET, TOR 5% 
136Patrick CorbinWASNYM, @PHI 8% 
137Spencer HowardTEXBAL, CWS 1%32%
138Jose UrenaCOL@ARI, @SD 1%4%
139Andre PallanteSTLNYY 2%38%
140Jordan LylesBAL@TEX 5%47%
141Dane DunningTEXCWS 31% 
142Zach ThompsonPITMIL 1%2%
143Drew HutchisonDETTB 0%0%
144Dylan BundyMINTOR 13% 
145Jonathan HeasleyKCBOS 1%0%
146Josh WinckowskiBOS@KC 2%47%
147Konnor PilkingtonCLEHOU 1%0%
148Madison BumgarnerARI@CLE   
149Austin VothBALPIT 0%4%
150Spenser WatkinsBAL@TEX, PIT 5% 
151Matt ManningDET@MIN, TB 0%17%
152Tyler AlexanderDET@MIN 0%0%
153Anibal SanchezWASNYM 0%0%
154Glenn OttoTEXCWS 8% 
155Kyle BradishBAL@TEX 2%6%
156Erick FeddeWAS@PHI 2%9%
157Nick NeidertMIA@CHC 0%0%
158Adam OllerOAKSF 0%0%
159Bryse WilsonPITMIL, @BAL 0%0%
160Corbin MartinARICOL 0%0%

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Justin VerlanderHOU@CLE 
2Shane McClanahanTB@DET 
3Shohei OhtaniLAA@SEA 
4Luis GarciaHOUBOS, @CLE 
5Gerrit ColeNYYSEA 
6Triston McKenzieCLEARI, HOUAstros scary, but 22 K with only 3 BB in prior 20.2 IP
7Shane BieberCLEARI 
8Dylan CeaseCWS@TEX 
9Jon GrayTEXBAL, CWS 
10Robbie RaySEALAA 
11Martin PerezTEXBAL 
12Brady SingerKC@CWS, BOS20.5% K-BB% 15th among pitchers with at least 80 IP
13Joe RyanMINDETGood spot to rebound after disaster last time out
14Nestor CortesNYY@STL 
15Cole IrvinOAK@LAA 
16Cristian JavierHOUBOS 
17Kevin GausmanTOR@TB, @MIN4 HR allowed over last 15.2 IP
18Alek ManoahTOR@MIN 
19Tarik SkubalDET@MIN, TB 
20Frankie MontasOAK@LAA 
21Michael KopechCWSKC, @TEX 
22Jordan MontgomeryNYY@STL 
23Jameson TaillonNYYSEA 
24Drew RasmussenTBTOR, @DET 
25Noah SyndergaardLAAOAK 
26Lucas GiolitoCWSKC, @TEXIf you aren't starting him this week, drop him
27Lance LynnCWSKC 
28Chris FlexenSEALAA 
29Jose UrquidyHOUBOS 
30Nathan EovaldiBOS@HOU, @KCVelocity down, is he healthy?
31Framber ValdezHOU@CLE 
32Jose BerriosTOR@MIN 
33Corey KluberTB@DET 
34Cal QuantrillCLEARI, HOU 
35Brad KellerKC@CWS, BOS 
36Kutter CrawfordBOS@HOU 
37Janson JunkLAAOAK 
38Domingo GermanNYYSEA, @STL 
39Luis CastilloSEA@NYY 
40Reid DetmersLAA@SEA 
41Logan GilbertSEA@NYY 
42Patrick SandovalLAA@SEA 
43Sonny GrayMINTOR 
44Johnny CuetoCWS@TEX 
45Marco GonzalesSEA@NYY, LAA 
46Ryan YarbroughTBTOR 
47Nick PivettaBOS@KC 
48Zach PlesacCLEHOU 
49David PetersonSEAATL 
50Yusei KikuchiTOR@TB 
51Tucker DavidsonLAA@NYM 
52Zack GreinkeKCBOS 
53Jose SuarezLAAOAK 
54Paul BlackburnOAKSF 
55James KaprielianOAK@LAA 
56AL Reliever   
57Devin SmeltzerMINDET, TOR 
58Rich HillBOS@HOU, @KC 
59Dean KremerBALPIT 
60Jake OdorizziHOU@CLE 
61Jeffrey SpringsTB@DET 
62Kris BubicKC@CWS 
63Garrett HillDETTB 
64Ross StriplingTOR@MIN 
65Chris ArcherMINDET, TOR 
66Spencer HowardTEXBAL, CWS 
67Jordan LylesBAL@TEX 
68Dane DunningTEXCWS 
69Drew HutchisonDETTB 
70Dylan BundyMINTOR 
71Jonathan HeasleyKCBOS 
72Josh WinckowskiBOS@KC 
73Konnor PilkingtonCLEHOU 
74Austin VothBALPIT 
75Spenser WatkinsBAL@TEX, PIT 
76Matt ManningDET@MIN, TB 
77Tyler AlexanderDET@MIN 
78Glenn OttoTEXCWS 
79Kyle BradishBAL@TEX 
80Adam OllerOAKSF 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Corbin BurnesMIL@PIT, CINShould pitch left-handed to even the odds with these matchups
2Max ScherzerNYM@WAS, ATL 
3Yu DarvishSD@LAD, COL29 K, 4 BB over last 21 IP
4Logan WebbSFLAD, @OAK 
5Sandy AlcantaraMIACIN 
6Aaron NolaPHIWAS 
7Zac GallenARI@CLE, COL 
8Carlos RodonSF@OAK 
9Joe MusgroveSDCOL 
10Tyler AndersonLAD@SF, SD 
11Clayton KershawLAD@SF 
12Julio UriasLAD@SF 
13Brandon WoodruffMIL@PIT 
14Mike ClevingerSDCOL, @LADPitching deeper into games now
15Jacob deGromNYM@WAS, ATLTempering innings, but good to see deGrom back
16Tony GonsolinLADSD 
17Max FriedATL@NYM 
18Spencer StriderATLPHI, @NYM 
19Kyle WrightATL@NYM 
20Miles MikolasSTLCHC 
21Adam WainwrightSTLCHC, NYY 
22Andrew HeaneyLAD@SF, SDAggressive rank, but pitched well in return, albeit with 3 BB in 4 IP
23Zack WheelerPHI@ATL 
24Taijuan WalkerNYMATL 
25Merrill KellyARICOL 
26Pablo LopezMIA@CHC 
27George KirbyNYMLAA 
28Keegan ThompsonCHC@STL, MIA 
29Eric LauerMIL@PIT 
30Marcus StromanCHC@STL 
31Carlos CarrascoNYMATL 
32Charlie MortonATLPHI 
33Alex WoodSFLAD 
34Blake SnellSDCOL 
35Alex CobbSFLAD 
36Jose QuintanaPITMIL 
37Braxton GarrettMIACIN, @CHC 
38Kyle GibsonPHI@ATL, WAS 
39Graham AshcraftCIN@MIA 
40Mike MinorCIN@MIA 
41Drew SmylyCHCMIA 
42Chris BassittNYM@WAS 
43Josiah GrayWASNYM, @PHI 
44Kyle FreelandCOL@SD 
45Ranger SuarezPHIWAS 
46Dakota HudsonSTLCHC 
47Jakob JunisSFLAD 
48Tyler MahleCIN@MIL 
49Sean ManaeaSD@LAD 
50German MarquezCOL@ARI 
51Jesus LuzardoMIACIN 
52Austin GomberCOL@SD 
53Chase SilsethATL@SEA 
54Bailey FalterPHIWAS 
55Hunter GreeneCIN@MIA, @MIL 
56NL Reliever   
57Adrian SampsonCHCMIA 
58Aaron AshbyMILCIN 
59Nick LodoloCIN@MIL 
60Justin SteeleCHC@STL 
61JT BrubakerPIT@BAL 
62Ian AndersonATL@NYM 
63Ryan WeathersSDCOL 
64Antonio SenzatelaCOL@SD, @ARI 
65Matthew LiberatoreSTLNYY 
66Paolo EspinoWAS@PHI 
67Ryne NelsonARI@CLE 
68Ethan SmallMILCIN 
69Chad KuhlCOL@SD 
70Mitch KellerPIT@BAL 
71Patrick CorbinWASNYM, @PHI 
72Jose UrenaCOL@ARI, @SD 
73Andre PallanteSTLNYY 
74Zach ThompsonPITMIL 
75Madison BumgarnerARI@CLE 
76Anibal SanchezWASNYM 
77Erick FeddeWAS@PHI 
78Nick NeidertMIA@CHC 
79Bryse WilsonPITMIL, @BAL 
80Corbin MartinARICOL 

