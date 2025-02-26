Reiss Knehr News: Returns on minor-league deal

Knehr (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Friday.

Knehr missed all of last season while completing his recovery from August 2023 Tommy John surgery, and he'll now return to San Diego after spending the offseason exploring his other options in free agency. The 28-year-old righty owns a career 5.96 ERA across 48.1 big-league innings. Assuming he's made a full recovery from surgery, Knehr will likely open the season as a swingman for Triple-A El Paso.