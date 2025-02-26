Fantasy Baseball
Reiss Knehr headshot

Reiss Knehr News: Returns on minor-league deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2025 at 12:16pm

Knehr (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Friday.

Knehr missed all of last season while completing his recovery from August 2023 Tommy John surgery, and he'll now return to San Diego after spending the offseason exploring his other options in free agency. The 28-year-old righty owns a career 5.96 ERA across 48.1 big-league innings. Assuming he's made a full recovery from surgery, Knehr will likely open the season as a swingman for Triple-A El Paso.

Reiss Knehr
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
