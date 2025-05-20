Rhys Hoskins News: Continues to roll with sixth homer

Hoskins went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Orioles.

It was the sixth home run of the season for Hoskins, who continues to put a dreadful start to the year behind him. Since launching his first long ball of the season back on April 15, the veteran first baseman is hitting .347 (35-for-101) with eight doubles, 22 RBI and 14 runs scored covering 31 outings. Although his .297 average on the season figures to regress at some point toward his .241 mark for his career in this area, Hoskins is certainly worth a look in all fantasy leagues for rosters in need of power.