Rhys Hoskins News: Heading to bench Sunday

Hoskins is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Hoskins had started in both of the Brewers' first two games of the season, going 1-for-6 with a pair of walks and an RBI. He'll give way at first base Sunday to Jake Bauers, but Hoskins' spot in Milwaukee's everyday lineup should still be fairly secure with him coming off a 26-homer 2024 regular-season campaign.