Rhys Hoskins News: Homers, drives in five runs
Hoskins went 4-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, five RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 9-5 victory over the Guardians.
The first baseman launched a two-run homer during the seventh inning and also delivered run-scoring singles in the sixth and nine frames to match Cleveland's run production by himself. Hoskins went 0-for-3 to snap a modest seven-game hit streak Tuesday, but he's gone 14-for-45 (.311 average) with five doubles, two homers, 11 RBI and five runs through 13 contests in May, which has boosted his OPS for the season to .858.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now