Richard Bleier News: Announces retirement

Bleier retired from professional baseball Saturday.

Bleier made stops in New York, Baltimore, Miami and Boston during his eight-year tenure in the big leagues from 2016 to 2023. He attempted to make one last run at the majors with the Nationals in 2024, but he opted out of his minor-league deal in May and wasn't picked up by another team. He'll now end his career with a 3.27 ERA and 1.22 WHIP as well as a 187:54 K:BB over 330.1 innings.