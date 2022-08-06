RotoWire Partners
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Flying Solo

Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Flying Solo

Written by 
Todd Zola 
August 6, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Blech. It's an industry term. Part of it is only 91 scheduled games, and that includes a pair of doubleheaders. The CBA limits the number of consecutive games a team can play, and many need an off day after things reset following the break. The point is two-start options are lacking in both quantity and quality this week. This makes choosing the best single-start options even more important.

Slates like this one are part of the reason rostership levels are now included. Lance McCullers was dropped in over half of the leagues in the NFBC Rotowire Online Championship, so it's worth checking on his availability in all 10 and 12 mixed team leagues. JP Sears should get a look in Oakland, where he's ostensibly replacing Frankie Montas. Sears won't get much run support, but he'll work in a great home park with some soft matchups against the Angels and Rangers.

By means of reminder, I cull the rotations from the Probable Pitchers page, so if you have a scheduling question, please direct it over there. I'm always ready to address rankings questions below.

Please come back Sunday night for the final rankings.

Week of August 8 - 14

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Zack WheelerPHIMIA, @NYMMissing a couple early games could help stay fresh down the stretch  
2Shane McClanahanTBBAL   
3Max FriedATL@MIAOnly 6 HR allowed in 132 IP  
4

Blech. It's an industry term. Part of it is only 91 scheduled games, and that includes a pair of doubleheaders. The CBA limits the number of consecutive games a team can play, and many need an off day after things reset following the break. The point is two-start options are lacking in both quantity and quality this week. This makes choosing the best single-start options even more important.

Slates like this one are part of the reason rostership levels are now included. Lance McCullers was dropped in over half of the leagues in the NFBC Rotowire Online Championship, so it's worth checking on his availability in all 10 and 12 mixed team leagues. JP Sears should get a look in Oakland, where he's ostensibly replacing Frankie Montas. Sears won't get much run support, but he'll work in a great home park with some soft matchups against the Angels and Rangers.

By means of reminder, I cull the rotations from the Probable Pitchers page, so if you have a scheduling question, please direct it over there. I'm always ready to address rankings questions below.

Please come back Sunday night for the final rankings.

Week of August 8 - 14

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Zack WheelerPHIMIA, @NYMMissing a couple early games could help stay fresh down the stretch  
2Shane McClanahanTBBAL   
3Max FriedATL@MIAOnly 6 HR allowed in 132 IP  
4Justin VerlanderHOUTEXI'm out of superlatives  
5Chris BassittNYMCIN, PHIBoosted by home pair  
6Shane BieberCLE@DET, @TOR   
7Max ScherzerNYMPHI   
8Carlos RodonSFPIT   
9Shohei OhtaniLAA@OAK29 K over last 18 IP, but saddled with three losses  
10Lance LynnCWS@KC, DETComing together, 2.55 ERA and .70 WHIP with 22 K over last 17.2 IP  
11Sandy AlcantaraMIA@PHI   
12Jacob deGromNYMPHI   
13Gerrit ColeNYY@SEA   
14Logan WebbSFPIT   
15Joe MusgroveSDSF   
16Corbin BurnesMIL@STL   
17Spencer StriderATL@MIA   
18Luis GarciaHOUOAK   
19Nestor CortesNYY@SEA   
20Aaron NolaPHI@NYM   
21Brandon WoodruffMILTB   
22Merrill KellyARIPIT   
23Framber ValdezHOUTEX18 straight quality starts should be extended  
24Julio UriasLADMIN   
25Alek ManoahTOR@BAL   
26Dylan CeaseCWS@KC   
27Martin PerezTEX@HOU, SEA   
28Tony GonsolinLAD@KC   
29Luis CastilloSEANYY   
30Carlos CarrascoNYMCIN   
31Jordan MontgomerySTLMIL   
32Cristian JavierHOUOAK   
33Pablo LopezMIAATL   
34Jameson TaillonNYY@SEA, @BOS   
35Taijuan WalkerNYMCIN   
36Yu DarvishSD@WAS   
37Zac GallenARIPIT, @COL   
38Lance McCullers Jr.HOUOAKWelcome back! 47%
39Adam WainwrightSTLMIL   
40Kevin GausmanTORCLE   
41Lucas GiolitoCWSDET   
42Michael KopechCWSDET   
43Jose UrquidyHOUTEX   
44Alex WoodSF@SD, PIT   
45Tyler MahleMIN@LAAShould really benefit from Target Field  
46Brady SingerKCLAD, CWS   
47Freddy PeraltaMILTB   
48Corey KluberTBBAL   
49JP SearsOAKLAA 2%0%
50Marcus StromanCHCWAS   
51Drew RasmussenTBBAL   
52Tyler AndersonLAD@KC   
53Kyle WrightATL@BOS   
54Logan GilbertSEANYY   
55Frankie MontasNYY@BOS   
56Mike ClevingerSD@WAS   
57Ranger SuarezPHI@NYM   
58Charlie MortonATL@BOS   
59Sonny GrayMIN@LAD   
60Miles MikolasSTL@COL, MIL   
61Blake SnellSDSF, @WAS   
62Triston McKenzieCLE@TOR   
63Jake OdorizziATL@MIA   
64Eric LauerMIL@STL   
65Robbie RaySEANYYStruggling, and not the ideal get-well matchup  
66Reid DetmersLAAMINShoving since promotion  
67Roansy ContrerasPIT@SFSpeculative  
68Keegan ThompsonCHCWAS, @CIN   
69Jeffrey SpringsTB@MIL   
70Jon GrayWAS@CHC   
71Joe RyanMIN@LAD   
72Graham AshcraftCIN@NYM, CHC  30%
73Madison BumgarnerARIPIT   
74Johnny CuetoCWS@KC   
75Braxton GarrettMIA@PHI, ATL26 K over prior 16.2 IP  
76Kyle GibsonPHIMIA   
77Andrew HeaneyLAD@KC   
78Zach PlesacCLE@DET   
79Jesus LuzardoMIAATL   
80Mix 12 Reliever     
81Alex CobbSF@SD   
82Patrick SandovalLAAMIN   
83James KaprielianOAKLAA, @HOU  4%
84Dylan BundyMIN@LAA  11%
85Nathan EovaldiBOSNYY   
86Sean ManaeaSDSF   
87Kutter CrawfordBOSNYY   
88Nick LodoloCINCHC   
89Mix 15 Reliever     
90Cole IrvinOAK@HOU   
91Beau BrieskeDETCLE 15%0%
92George KirbySEA@TEX   
93Jose SuarezLAA@OAK 28%1%
94Noah SyndergaardPHIMIA   
95Janson JunkLAA@OAK  10%
96Edward CabreraMIA@PHI   
97Jakob JunisSF@SD   
98Justin SteeleCHCWAS  21%
99Jose BerriosTOR@BAL   
100Chris ArcherMIN@LAA  6%
101Paul BlackburnOAKLAA   
102Hunter GaddisCLE@DET 0%0%
103Nick PivettaBOSATL   
104Aaron AshbyMIL@STL   
105Kris BubicKCCWS 19%3%
106Dane DunningTEXSEA  28%
107Mitch WhiteTORCLE 43%27%
108Ian AndersonATL@MIA   
109Michael WachaBOSNYY  40%
110Chris FlexenSEA@TEX   
111Tucker DavidsonLAAMIN 0%0%
112Mike MinorCIN@NYM 13%0%
113Yusei KikuchiTOR@BAL, CLE  31%
114Adrian SampsonCHC@CIN  3%
115Spenser WatkinsBAL@TB  16%
116Zach ThompsonPIT@ARI, @SF 2%1%
117Tommy HenryARIPIT, @COL 0%0%
118Ryan YarbroughTB@MIL 15%1%
119Cal QuantrillCLE@TOR   
120Ryan PepiotLADMIN 4%0%
121Garrett HillDET@CWS 0%0%
122Matt ManningDET@CWS  8%
123Zack GreinkeKCCWS  21%
124Mitch KellerPIT@ARI  46%
125Rich HillBOSATL 34%4%
126Jordan LylesBALTOR, @TB 47%6%
127Josh WinckowskiBOSBAL 21%2%
128Tyler AlexanderDETCLE, @CWS 2%0%
129Cory AbbottWASSD 0%0%
130Domingo GermanNYY@BOS  50%
131JT BrubakerPIT@ARI  45%
132Kyle BradishBALTOR, @TB 36%7%
133Bryse WilsonPIT@SF 2%0%
134Robert DuggerCIN@NYM 0%0%
135Anibal SanchezWAS@CHC, SD 0%0%
136Glenn OttoTEX@HOU  4%
137Drew SmylyCHC@CIN  4%
138Paolo EspinoWAS@CHC 0%0%
139Trevor RogersMIAATL   
140Marco GonzalesSEA@TEX   
141Brad KellerKCLAD  32%
142Drew HutchisonDETCLE 0%0%
143Jose QuintanaSTL@COL  39%
144Cole RagansTEX@HOU 0%0%
145Dean KremerBALTOR  30%
146Daniel LynchKCLAD 23%3%
147Austin VothBAL@BOS 4%1%
148German MarquezCOLSTL  40%
149Jonathan HeasleyKCCWS 0%1%
150Spencer HowardTEXSEA  2%
151T.J. ZeuchCINCHC 0%0%
152Kyle FreelandCOLSTL 23%5%
153Antonio SenzatelaCOLARI 0%0%
154Patrick CorbinWASSD 47%7%
155Zach DaviesARI@COL 17%4%
156Adam OllerOAK@HOU 0%0%
157Tyler BeedePIT@ARI 0%0%
158Davis MartinCWS@KC 0%0%
159Dakota HudsonSTL@COL  20%
160Ryan FeltnerCOLSTL, ARI 0%0%
161Jose UrenaCOLARI 2%1%
162Corbin MartinARICOL 0%0%

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Shane McClanahanTBBAL 
2Justin VerlanderHOUTEXI'm out of superlatives
3Shane BieberCLE@DET, @TOR 
4Shohei OhtaniLAA@OAK29 K over last 18 IP, but saddled with three losses
5Lance LynnCWS@KC, DETComing together, 2.55 ERA and .70 WHIP with 22 K over last 17.2 IP
6Gerrit ColeNYY@SEA 
7Luis GarciaHOUOAK 
8Nestor CortesNYY@SEA 
9Framber ValdezHOUTEX18 straight quality starts should be extended
10Alek ManoahTOR@BAL 
11Dylan CeaseCWS@KC 
12Martin PerezTEX@HOU, SEA 
13Luis CastilloSEANYY 
14Cristian JavierHOUOAK 
15Jameson TaillonNYY@SEA, @BOS 
16Lance McCullers Jr.HOUOAKWelcome back!
17Kevin GausmanTORCLE 
18Lucas GiolitoCWSDET 
19Michael KopechCWSDET 
20Jose UrquidyHOUTEX 
21Tyler MahleMIN@LAAShould really benefit from Target Field
22Brady SingerKCLAD, CWS 
23Corey KluberTBBAL 
24JP SearsOAKLAA 
25Drew RasmussenTBBAL 
26Logan GilbertSEANYY 
27Frankie MontasNYY@BOS 
28Sonny GrayMIN@LAD 
29Triston McKenzieCLE@TOR 
30Robbie RaySEANYYStruggling, and not the ideal get-well matchup
31Reid DetmersLAAMINShoving since promotion
32Jeffrey SpringsTB@MIL 
33Joe RyanMIN@LAD 
34Johnny CuetoCWS@KC 
35Zach PlesacCLE@DET 
36Patrick SandovalLAAMIN 
37James KaprielianOAKLAA, @HOU 
38Dylan BundyMIN@LAA 
39Nathan EovaldiBOSNYY 
40Kutter CrawfordBOSNYY 
41Cole IrvinOAK@HOU 
42Beau BrieskeDETCLE 
43George KirbySEA@TEX 
44Jose SuarezLAA@OAK 
45Janson JunkLAA@OAK 
46Jose BerriosTOR@BAL 
47Chris ArcherMIN@LAA 
48Paul BlackburnOAKLAA 
49Hunter GaddisCLE@DET 
50Nick PivettaBOSATL 
51Kris BubicKCCWS 
52Dane DunningTEXSEA 
53Mitch WhiteTORCLE 
54AL Reliever   
55Michael WachaBOSNYY 
56Chris FlexenSEA@TEX 
57Tucker DavidsonLAAMIN 
58Yusei KikuchiTOR@BAL, CLE 
59Spenser WatkinsBAL@TB 
60Ryan YarbroughTB@MIL 
61Cal QuantrillCLE@TOR 
62Garrett HillDET@CWS 
63Matt ManningDET@CWS 
64Zack GreinkeKCCWS 
65Rich HillBOSATL 
66Jordan LylesBALTOR, @TB 
67Josh WinckowskiBOSBAL 
68Tyler AlexanderDETCLE, @CWS 
69Domingo GermanNYY@BOS 
70Kyle BradishBALTOR, @TB 
71Glenn OttoTEX@HOU 
72Marco GonzalesSEA@TEX 
73Brad KellerKCLAD 
74Drew HutchisonDETCLE 
75Cole RagansTEX@HOU 
76Dean KremerBALTOR 
77Daniel LynchKCLAD 
78Austin VothBAL@BOS 
79Jonathan HeasleyKCCWS 
80Spencer HowardTEXSEA 
81Adam OllerOAK@HOU 
82Davis MartinCWS@KC 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Zack WheelerPHIMIA, @NYMMissing a couple early games could help stay fresh down the stretch
2Max FriedATL@MIAOnly 6 HR allowed in 132 IP
3Chris BassittNYMCIN, PHIBoosted by home pair
4Max ScherzerNYMPHI 
5Carlos RodonSFPIT 
6Sandy AlcantaraMIA@PHI 
7Jacob deGromNYMPHI 
8Logan WebbSFPIT 
9Joe MusgroveSDSF 
10Corbin BurnesMIL@STL 
11Spencer StriderATL@MIA 
12Aaron NolaPHI@NYM 
13Brandon WoodruffMILTB 
14Merrill KellyARIPIT 
15Julio UriasLADMIN 
16Tony GonsolinLAD@KC 
17Carlos CarrascoNYMCIN 
18Jordan MontgomerySTLMIL 
19Pablo LopezMIAATL 
20Taijuan WalkerNYMCIN 
21Yu DarvishSD@WAS 
22Zac GallenARIPIT, @COL 
23Adam WainwrightSTLMIL 
24Alex WoodSF@SD, PIT 
25Freddy PeraltaMILTB 
26Marcus StromanCHCWAS 
27Tyler AndersonLAD@KC 
28Kyle WrightATL@BOS 
29Mike ClevingerSD@WAS 
30Ranger SuarezPHI@NYM 
31Charlie MortonATL@BOS 
32Miles MikolasSTL@COL, MIL 
33Blake SnellSDSF, @WAS 
34Jake OdorizziATL@MIA 
35Eric LauerMIL@STL 
36Roansy ContrerasPIT@SFSpeculative
37Keegan ThompsonCHCWAS, @CIN 
38Jon GrayWAS@CHC 
39Graham AshcraftCIN@NYM, CHC 
40Madison BumgarnerARIPIT 
41Braxton GarrettMIA@PHI, ATL26 K over prior 16.2 IP
42Kyle GibsonPHIMIA 
43Andrew HeaneyLAD@KC 
44Jesus LuzardoMIAATL 
45Alex CobbSF@SD 
46Sean ManaeaSDSF 
47Nick LodoloCINCHC 
48Noah SyndergaardPHIMIA 
49Edward CabreraMIA@PHI 
50Jakob JunisSF@SD 
51Justin SteeleCHCWAS 
52Aaron AshbyMIL@STL 
53Ian AndersonATL@MIA 
54NL Reliever   
55Mike MinorCIN@NYM 
56Adrian SampsonCHC@CIN 
57Zach ThompsonPIT@ARI, @SF 
58Tommy HenryARIPIT, @COL 
59Ryan PepiotLADMIN 
60Mitch KellerPIT@ARI 
61Cory AbbottWASSD 
62JT BrubakerPIT@ARI 
63Bryse WilsonPIT@SF 
64Robert DuggerCIN@NYM 
65Anibal SanchezWAS@CHC, SD 
66Drew SmylyCHC@CIN 
67Paolo EspinoWAS@CHC 
68Trevor RogersMIAATL 
69Jose QuintanaSTL@COL 
70German MarquezCOLSTL 
71T.J. ZeuchCINCHC 
72Kyle FreelandCOLSTL 
73Antonio SenzatelaCOLARI 
74Patrick CorbinWASSD 
75Zach DaviesARI@COL 
76Tyler BeedePIT@ARI 
77Dakota HudsonSTL@COL 
78Ryan FeltnerCOLSTL, ARI 
79Jose UrenaCOLARI 
80Corbin MartinARICOL 

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
Weekly Hitter Rankings: The Calm after the Storm
Weekly Hitter Rankings: The Calm after the Storm
MLB: One Man's Trash... (Week 17)
MLB: One Man's Trash... (Week 17)
MLB Picks: MLB Best Bets for Saturday, August 6
MLB Picks: MLB Best Bets for Saturday, August 6
National League Trade Deadline Reactions
National League Trade Deadline Reactions