Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Flying Solo

Blech. It's an industry term. Part of it is only 91 scheduled games, and that includes a pair of doubleheaders. The CBA limits the number of consecutive games a team can play, and many need an off day after things reset following the break. The point is two-start options are lacking in both quantity and quality this week. This makes choosing the best single-start options even more important.

Slates like this one are part of the reason rostership levels are now included. Lance McCullers was dropped in over half of the leagues in the NFBC Rotowire Online Championship, so it's worth checking on his availability in all 10 and 12 mixed team leagues. JP Sears should get a look in Oakland, where he's ostensibly replacing Frankie Montas. Sears won't get much run support, but he'll work in a great home park with some soft matchups against the Angels and Rangers.

By means of reminder, I cull the rotations from the Probable Pitchers page, so if you have a scheduling question, please direct it over there. I'm always ready to address rankings questions below.

