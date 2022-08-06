Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Flying Solo

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
Blech. It's an industry term. Part of it is only 91 scheduled games, and that includes a pair of doubleheaders. The CBA limits the number of consecutive games a team can play, and many need an off day after things reset following the break. The point is two-start options are lacking in both quantity and quality this week. This makes choosing the best single-start options even more important.
Slates like this one are part of the reason rostership levels are now included. Lance McCullers was dropped in over half of the leagues in the NFBC Rotowire Online Championship, so it's worth checking on his availability in all 10 and 12 mixed team leagues. JP Sears should get a look in Oakland, where he's ostensibly replacing Frankie Montas. Sears won't get much run support, but he'll work in a great home park with some soft matchups against the Angels and Rangers.
By means of reminder, I cull the rotations from the Probable Pitchers page, so if you have a scheduling question, please direct it over there. I'm always ready to address rankings questions below.
Please come back Sunday night for the final rankings.
Week of August 8 - 14
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|MIA, @NYM
|Missing a couple early games could help stay fresh down the stretch
|2
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|BAL
|3
|Max Fried
|ATL
|@MIA
|Only 6 HR allowed in 132 IP
|4
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|TEX
|I'm out of superlatives
|5
|Chris Bassitt
|NYM
|CIN, PHI
|Boosted by home pair
|6
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|@DET, @TOR
|7
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|PHI
|8
|Carlos Rodon
|SF
|PIT
|9
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|@OAK
|29 K over last 18 IP, but saddled with three losses
|10
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|@KC, DET
|Coming together, 2.55 ERA and .70 WHIP with 22 K over last 17.2 IP
|11
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@PHI
|12
|Jacob deGrom
|NYM
|PHI
|13
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|@SEA
|14
|Logan Webb
|SF
|PIT
|15
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|SF
|16
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|@STL
|17
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|@MIA
|18
|Luis Garcia
|HOU
|OAK
|19
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|@SEA
|20
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@NYM
|21
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|TB
|22
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|PIT
|23
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|TEX
|18 straight quality starts should be extended
|24
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|MIN
|25
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|@BAL
|26
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|@KC
|27
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|@HOU, SEA
|28
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|@KC
|29
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|NYY
|30
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|CIN
|31
|Jordan Montgomery
|STL
|MIL
|32
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|OAK
|33
|Pablo Lopez
|MIA
|ATL
|34
|Jameson Taillon
|NYY
|@SEA, @BOS
|35
|Taijuan Walker
|NYM
|CIN
|36
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|@WAS
|37
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|PIT, @COL
|38
|Lance McCullers Jr.
|HOU
|OAK
|Welcome back!
|47%
|39
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|MIL
|40
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|CLE
|41
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|DET
|42
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|DET
|43
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|TEX
|44
|Alex Wood
|SF
|@SD, PIT
|45
|Tyler Mahle
|MIN
|@LAA
|Should really benefit from Target Field
|46
|Brady Singer
|KC
|LAD, CWS
|47
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|TB
|48
|Corey Kluber
|TB
|BAL
|49
|JP Sears
|OAK
|LAA
|2%
|0%
|50
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|WAS
|51
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|BAL
|52
|Tyler Anderson
|LAD
|@KC
|53
|Kyle Wright
|ATL
|@BOS
|54
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|NYY
|55
|Frankie Montas
|NYY
|@BOS
|56
|Mike Clevinger
|SD
|@WAS
|57
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@NYM
|58
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|@BOS
|59
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|@LAD
|60
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|@COL, MIL
|61
|Blake Snell
|SD
|SF, @WAS
|62
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|@TOR
|63
|Jake Odorizzi
|ATL
|@MIA
|64
|Eric Lauer
|MIL
|@STL
|65
|Robbie Ray
|SEA
|NYY
|Struggling, and not the ideal get-well matchup
|66
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|MIN
|Shoving since promotion
|67
|Roansy Contreras
|PIT
|@SF
|Speculative
|68
|Keegan Thompson
|CHC
|WAS, @CIN
|69
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|@MIL
|70
|Jon Gray
|WAS
|@CHC
|71
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@LAD
|72
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|@NYM, CHC
|30%
|73
|Madison Bumgarner
|ARI
|PIT
|74
|Johnny Cueto
|CWS
|@KC
|75
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|@PHI, ATL
|26 K over prior 16.2 IP
|76
|Kyle Gibson
|PHI
|MIA
|77
|Andrew Heaney
|LAD
|@KC
|78
|Zach Plesac
|CLE
|@DET
|79
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|ATL
|80
|Mix 12 Reliever
|81
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|@SD
|82
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|MIN
|83
|James Kaprielian
|OAK
|LAA, @HOU
|4%
|84
|Dylan Bundy
|MIN
|@LAA
|11%
|85
|Nathan Eovaldi
|BOS
|NYY
|86
|Sean Manaea
|SD
|SF
|87
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|NYY
|88
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|CHC
|89
|Mix 15 Reliever
|90
|Cole Irvin
|OAK
|@HOU
|91
|Beau Brieske
|DET
|CLE
|15%
|0%
|92
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@TEX
|93
|Jose Suarez
|LAA
|@OAK
|28%
|1%
|94
|Noah Syndergaard
|PHI
|MIA
|95
|Janson Junk
|LAA
|@OAK
|10%
|96
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|@PHI
|97
|Jakob Junis
|SF
|@SD
|98
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|WAS
|21%
|99
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@BAL
|100
|Chris Archer
|MIN
|@LAA
|6%
|101
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|LAA
|102
|Hunter Gaddis
|CLE
|@DET
|0%
|0%
|103
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|ATL
|104
|Aaron Ashby
|MIL
|@STL
|105
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|CWS
|19%
|3%
|106
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|SEA
|28%
|107
|Mitch White
|TOR
|CLE
|43%
|27%
|108
|Ian Anderson
|ATL
|@MIA
|109
|Michael Wacha
|BOS
|NYY
|40%
|110
|Chris Flexen
|SEA
|@TEX
|111
|Tucker Davidson
|LAA
|MIN
|0%
|0%
|112
|Mike Minor
|CIN
|@NYM
|13%
|0%
|113
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|@BAL, CLE
|31%
|114
|Adrian Sampson
|CHC
|@CIN
|3%
|115
|Spenser Watkins
|BAL
|@TB
|16%
|116
|Zach Thompson
|PIT
|@ARI, @SF
|2%
|1%
|117
|Tommy Henry
|ARI
|PIT, @COL
|0%
|0%
|118
|Ryan Yarbrough
|TB
|@MIL
|15%
|1%
|119
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|@TOR
|120
|Ryan Pepiot
|LAD
|MIN
|4%
|0%
|121
|Garrett Hill
|DET
|@CWS
|0%
|0%
|122
|Matt Manning
|DET
|@CWS
|8%
|123
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|CWS
|21%
|124
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@ARI
|46%
|125
|Rich Hill
|BOS
|ATL
|34%
|4%
|126
|Jordan Lyles
|BAL
|TOR, @TB
|47%
|6%
|127
|Josh Winckowski
|BOS
|BAL
|21%
|2%
|128
|Tyler Alexander
|DET
|CLE, @CWS
|2%
|0%
|129
|Cory Abbott
|WAS
|SD
|0%
|0%
|130
|Domingo German
|NYY
|@BOS
|50%
|131
|JT Brubaker
|PIT
|@ARI
|45%
|132
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|TOR, @TB
|36%
|7%
|133
|Bryse Wilson
|PIT
|@SF
|2%
|0%
|134
|Robert Dugger
|CIN
|@NYM
|0%
|0%
|135
|Anibal Sanchez
|WAS
|@CHC, SD
|0%
|0%
|136
|Glenn Otto
|TEX
|@HOU
|4%
|137
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|@CIN
|4%
|138
|Paolo Espino
|WAS
|@CHC
|0%
|0%
|139
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|ATL
|140
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|@TEX
|141
|Brad Keller
|KC
|LAD
|32%
|142
|Drew Hutchison
|DET
|CLE
|0%
|0%
|143
|Jose Quintana
|STL
|@COL
|39%
|144
|Cole Ragans
|TEX
|@HOU
|0%
|0%
|145
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|TOR
|30%
|146
|Daniel Lynch
|KC
|LAD
|23%
|3%
|147
|Austin Voth
|BAL
|@BOS
|4%
|1%
|148
|German Marquez
|COL
|STL
|40%
|149
|Jonathan Heasley
|KC
|CWS
|0%
|1%
|150
|Spencer Howard
|TEX
|SEA
|2%
|151
|T.J. Zeuch
|CIN
|CHC
|0%
|0%
|152
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|STL
|23%
|5%
|153
|Antonio Senzatela
|COL
|ARI
|0%
|0%
|154
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|SD
|47%
|7%
|155
|Zach Davies
|ARI
|@COL
|17%
|4%
|156
|Adam Oller
|OAK
|@HOU
|0%
|0%
|157
|Tyler Beede
|PIT
|@ARI
|0%
|0%
|158
|Davis Martin
|CWS
|@KC
|0%
|0%
|159
|Dakota Hudson
|STL
|@COL
|20%
|160
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|STL, ARI
|0%
|0%
|161
|Jose Urena
|COL
|ARI
|2%
|1%
|162
|Corbin Martin
|ARI
|COL
|0%
|0%
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|BAL
|2
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|TEX
|I'm out of superlatives
|3
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|@DET, @TOR
|4
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|@OAK
|29 K over last 18 IP, but saddled with three losses
|5
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|@KC, DET
|Coming together, 2.55 ERA and .70 WHIP with 22 K over last 17.2 IP
|6
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|@SEA
|7
|Luis Garcia
|HOU
|OAK
|8
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|@SEA
|9
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|TEX
|18 straight quality starts should be extended
|10
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|@BAL
|11
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|@KC
|12
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|@HOU, SEA
|13
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|NYY
|14
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|OAK
|15
|Jameson Taillon
|NYY
|@SEA, @BOS
|16
|Lance McCullers Jr.
|HOU
|OAK
|Welcome back!
|17
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|CLE
|18
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|DET
|19
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|DET
|20
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|TEX
|21
|Tyler Mahle
|MIN
|@LAA
|Should really benefit from Target Field
|22
|Brady Singer
|KC
|LAD, CWS
|23
|Corey Kluber
|TB
|BAL
|24
|JP Sears
|OAK
|LAA
|25
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|BAL
|26
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|NYY
|27
|Frankie Montas
|NYY
|@BOS
|28
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|@LAD
|29
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|@TOR
|30
|Robbie Ray
|SEA
|NYY
|Struggling, and not the ideal get-well matchup
|31
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|MIN
|Shoving since promotion
|32
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|@MIL
|33
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@LAD
|34
|Johnny Cueto
|CWS
|@KC
|35
|Zach Plesac
|CLE
|@DET
|36
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|MIN
|37
|James Kaprielian
|OAK
|LAA, @HOU
|38
|Dylan Bundy
|MIN
|@LAA
|39
|Nathan Eovaldi
|BOS
|NYY
|40
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|NYY
|41
|Cole Irvin
|OAK
|@HOU
|42
|Beau Brieske
|DET
|CLE
|43
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@TEX
|44
|Jose Suarez
|LAA
|@OAK
|45
|Janson Junk
|LAA
|@OAK
|46
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@BAL
|47
|Chris Archer
|MIN
|@LAA
|48
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|LAA
|49
|Hunter Gaddis
|CLE
|@DET
|50
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|ATL
|51
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|CWS
|52
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|SEA
|53
|Mitch White
|TOR
|CLE
|54
|AL Reliever
|55
|Michael Wacha
|BOS
|NYY
|56
|Chris Flexen
|SEA
|@TEX
|57
|Tucker Davidson
|LAA
|MIN
|58
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|@BAL, CLE
|59
|Spenser Watkins
|BAL
|@TB
|60
|Ryan Yarbrough
|TB
|@MIL
|61
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|@TOR
|62
|Garrett Hill
|DET
|@CWS
|63
|Matt Manning
|DET
|@CWS
|64
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|CWS
|65
|Rich Hill
|BOS
|ATL
|66
|Jordan Lyles
|BAL
|TOR, @TB
|67
|Josh Winckowski
|BOS
|BAL
|68
|Tyler Alexander
|DET
|CLE, @CWS
|69
|Domingo German
|NYY
|@BOS
|70
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|TOR, @TB
|71
|Glenn Otto
|TEX
|@HOU
|72
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|@TEX
|73
|Brad Keller
|KC
|LAD
|74
|Drew Hutchison
|DET
|CLE
|75
|Cole Ragans
|TEX
|@HOU
|76
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|TOR
|77
|Daniel Lynch
|KC
|LAD
|78
|Austin Voth
|BAL
|@BOS
|79
|Jonathan Heasley
|KC
|CWS
|80
|Spencer Howard
|TEX
|SEA
|81
|Adam Oller
|OAK
|@HOU
|82
|Davis Martin
|CWS
|@KC