Richard Lovelady headshot

Richard Lovelady News: Minor league deal with Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2025 at 7:48pm

Lovelady signed a minor league contract with Minnesota and will join Triple-A St. Paul, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Lovelady made two appearances for the Toronto Blue Jays before he was designated for assignment and later elected to become a free agent. He'll add middle relief depth at Triple-A for the Twins. Lovelady posted a 4.46 ERA and 1.31 WHIP over 34.1 innings between the Cubs and Rays in 2024.

Richard Lovelady
Minnesota Twins
