AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our AL FAAB Factor series.

As always, if there is a player that was not discussed in the article that you would like to know about, feel free to ask about the player in the comments.

The grids, which are sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook. Gunnar Henderson would have been an "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

We've incorporated grids into the FAAB articles, so users can easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

This is our weekly look at American League free agents. We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Starting Pitcher

Osvaldo Bido, Athletics: I wrote up Bido last week, but given how little time is left on the calendar and how locked in he is right now, his roster rate is still was too low. The former Pirate has a 1.17 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB through four starts and 23 innings in August, and he's won his last three outings. He's got a deep arsenal, throwing five different pitches at least 10 percent of the time (well, 9.6 percent on his two-seamer), and hitters just can't seem to square him up – his 84.8 mph average exit velocity is 99th percentile, while his 25.6 percent hard-hit rate is 100th percentile. Yes, 100th. No starter in the majors this year has a lower rate, and it's even better than Emmanuel Clase's 28.7 percent. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team AL: $15

Joe Boyle, Athletics: This late in the season, the standings in roto leagues can lead to some interesting decisions. If you find that you really need strikeouts, but don't really care what happens to your ratios, may I introduce you to Mr. Boyle. Since returning to the big-league rotation this month, he's struck out 20 batters in 15 innings... and walked 10. For most GMs, that's a great big red flag, but if you're looking at your standings and thinking, "nobody can catch me in ERA and WHIP, but I could pull down a few extra points in Ks", the Nuke LaLoosh wannabe who's averaging 97.5 mph with his heater (mascots beware!) could be the perfect fit for you. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Bowden Francis, Blue Jays: I wrote Francis up two weeks ago and figured that would be the end of it, but after his 12-K near-no-no Saturday, even GMs in 10-tm mixed formats are going to be scrambling to pick him up. The right-hander was a spring sleeper who flopped badly, but since getting comfortable with the splitter he added to his repertoire this season, he's looked like a bona fide ace. Over four starts in August, Francis has delivered a 1.33 ERA, 0.44 WHIP and eye-popping 34:4 K:BB in 27 innings. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team AL: Rostered

Andrew Heaney, Rangers: Heaney's been his usual erratic self since the All-Star break, posting a 4.72 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 34:10 K:BB through 34.1 innings, and if by some miracle the Texas rotation gets fully healthy before the end of the season, he could get squeezed to the bullpen. The southpaw is lined up for just about the gold standard of streaming runs though -- at the White Sox and then home to the A's this week, then a home start against the Angels next week. That's worth an extra buck or three if you're churning a spot on your staff. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: Rostered

Jack Leiter, Rangers: The opposite of Heaney in just about every way, Leiter is expected to be called back up and plugged into the rotation this week and would also pitch in that road series against the ChiSox. Talk about being set up for success. The 24-year-old righty had a disastrous big-league debut earlier in the season, but over his last eight Triple-A starts he's posted a 2.70 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 56:14 K:BB through 36.2 innings to earn another look. The Rangers are just about out of the wild-card race – 12.5 games back of the final spot, with five other teams between them and the Twins and Royals – so if they do begin to play for 2025, they'll probably find room for Leiter the rest of the way. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Michael Lorenzen, Royals: Lorenzen's been quietly doing his thing in Kansas City, posting a 1.99 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB over four August starts and 22.2 innings for his new club. The veteran righty's lack of Ks does limit his upside, but he gets a two-step this week albeit a risky one (at Cleveland, then at Houston), and his current form puts him a notch above the average streaming option. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: Rostered

Albert Suarez, Orioles: Suarez has been the best swingman in the AL this season, despite the fact that he hadn't pitched in the majors since 2017. The 34-year-old righty has a 1.80 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 21:6 K:BB through 25 innings in August, and he's back in the rotation for the moment. There are two big caveats to this write-up, though. One, there's no telling when he might move back into long relief with Zach Eflin expected back right at the beginning of September, and Grayson Rodriguez likely to return soon afterward. Two, Suarez's start this week will come at Coors Field. His projected start next week is at home against the White Sox, so stashing him on your bench now could pay off, but don't get silly bidding on him. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: Rostered

Other two-start options, Mon-Sun (12-team Mixed/15-team Mixed/12-team AL: $1)

Cooper Criswell, Red Sox (vs. TOR, at DET)

Johnny Cueto, Angels (at DET, vs. SEA)

Brant Hurter, Tigers (at CHW, vs. BOS)

Kenta Maeda, Tigers (vs. LAA, vs. BOS)

Davis Martin, White Sox (vs. DET, vs. NYM)

Mitch Spence, Athletics (at CIN, at TEX)

Relief Pitcher

Jake Cousins, Yankees: If you're looking for a high-K relief option to round out your staff for the stretch run, Cousins is emerging as a high-leverage guy for the Yankees. The right-hander is a classic sinker/slider reliever, but his two-seamer sits in the mid-90s, and since the All-Star break he's posted a 2.20 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 22:5 K:BB in 16.1 innings. He also got his first career save Aug. 13 and a hold in his last appearance, and while Clay Holmes seems to have mostly worked through his issues, Cousins has earned Aaron Boone's trust. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Garrett Cleavinger / Richard Lovelady / Colin Poche / Drew Rasmussen / Manuel Rodriguez / Edwin Uceta, Rays: Since Pete Fairbanks landed on the IL, Uceta, Rodriguez and Cleavinger have picked up one save each, while Lovelady got one just before Fairbanks was shut down. Basically, it looks like Kevin Cash is going with an all-hands-on-deck, matchup-based committee until someone makes a compelling case to be The Guy. The righties, Rodriguez and Uceta, probably have a little more saves upside than the three lefties or Rasmussen, who the team still views as a starter long-term but right now there's just no evidence to suggest any of them are significantly better fantasy targets than the others. Sorry. Cleavinger – 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $3 / Lovelady – 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1 / Poche – 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2 / Rasmussen – 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2 / Rodriguez – 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5 / Uceta – 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Catcher

Victor Caratini, Astros: After churning through a number of lackluster options at first base and failing to shop for one at the trade deadline, Houston's decided their best course of action is to use Yainer Diaz there more often. That's opened the door for Caratini to get more playing time behind the plate, and over his last 12 games the veteran backstop's slashing .297/.350/.378 with a homer, two RBI and four runs. It's not outstanding production, but playing time and a decent stick still has a fair amount of value in two-catcher formats. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $3

First Base

Anthony Rizzo, Yankees: Ben Rice has proven not to be the answer at first base for the Yankees (he's got a .247 OPS in August. That's OPS, not OBP...), so when Rizzo gets healthy, he should have a starting job waiting for him. That could happen sooner than expected – the 35-year-old began a rehab assignment at Double-A Somerset on Friday, and while he'll be eased into defensive work by DHing for his first handful of games, he's on course to rejoin the big-league lineup by early September. Of course, Rizzo wasn't exactly setting the world on fire when he got hurt in June, but steady playing time and a left-handed bat in that lineup and that stadium could give you a few solid weeks of production, and make him worth stashing now if you need held at 1B. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Spencer Torkelson, Tigers: Torkelson's return to the majors has gone well enough that shallow-league GMs who hesitated on scooping him up last week should be more willing to open their wallets this time around. Through seven games he's slashing .296/.367/.556 with four extra-base hits (two doubles, a triple and a homer), and while the strikeouts are already beginning to creep up (four in his last two starts, and against White Sox pitchers not named Garrett Crochet to boot) the power is what you're after. If he hits for a good batting average down the stretch, it's a bonus. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team AL: Rostered

Second Base

Christian Moore, Angels: The Angels' first-round pick in 2024 still seems pre-destined to make his big-league debut in September. Moore's slashing .323/.371/.585 in 16 games since a promotion to Double-A Rocket City with five homers, but his 5:24 BB:K is a warning sign that the aggressive approach he had in college may not be quite as effective in pro ball. That said, if he keeps hitting the snot out of every ball he can get to, he can get away with some Ks. Brandon Drury and Michael Stefanic won't even be speed bumps between Moore and the starting job at the keystone once the Halos decide the 21-year-old former Volunteer is ready. That said, Zach Neto didn't debut until the year after he was drafted, so there's no guarantee Moore will provide anything over the final weeks. He's a dart throw with big-time upside, but still a dart throw. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $3

Leo Rivas, Mariners: J.P. Crawford began a rehab assignment this weekend, but in his absence the 26-year-old Rivas has begun to look like someone the M's will want to take a longer look at. Rivas has hit safely in six straight starts, going 10-for-23 (.435) with a double, two runs and three RBI. He posted good numbers at Triple-A Tacoma this season (.296/.441/.424 in 63 games with 24 steals) and while Seattle is still within striking distance of the Astros in the AL West, they're actually further away from a wild-card spot (7.5 back of the last WC berth, as opposed to 4.5 back of Houston). If at some point they pack it in and start focusing on 2025, Rivas could get regular playing time somewhere on the infield even if Crawford's healthy. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

Third Base

Emmanuel Rivera, Orioles: Baltimore demonstrated their commitment to Ramon Urias as their starting third baseman by nabbing Rivera off waivers. The 28-year-old didn't do much with Miami earlier this year, but he's an experienced hand at the hot corner and solid defensively, so his glove should earn him some ABs. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Shortstop

Trey Sweeney, Tigers: The 24-year-old appeared set to take Javier Baez's job anyway, but Baez getting hurt simplified the process. Sweeney has gone just 2-for-14 since his promotion, but one of the hits left the yard, and he had solid numbers at Triple-A this year, including 15 homers and 20 steals in 107 games. He'll probably platoon with Ryan Kreidler for now, but Sweeney should see the bulk of the playing time and is the only one with any fantasy upside. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team AL: $9

Jacob Wilson, Athletics: There's still no official word on when Wilson will come off the IL, but he's 6-for-11 over his last three rehab games at Triple-A with two doubles and a 2:0 BB:K, so he looks just about ready. The 22-year-old should immediately take over the starting shortstop job from Oakland, considering Max Schuemann's .395 OPS in August – a number lower than Wilson's overall .402 batting average at Triple-A Las Vegas this season. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: $7

Outfield

Jasson Dominguez, Yankees: Dominguez made a cameo as the 27th man for a doubleheader last Sunday, but the Yankees have to be pondering whether to make the move permanent. The 21-year-old is slashing .390/.457/.561 over his last 10 games at Triple-A, while Alex Verdugo has a .490 OPS in August. With New York and Baltimore slugging it out at the top of the AL East, Dominguez represents the Yankees' best chance to add an impact bat to their lineup for the stretch run. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Dominic Fletcher, White Sox: Fletcher doesn't offer much in the way of power or speed, but the 26-year-old is batting .300 (12-for-40) in 11 games as the nearly everyday right fielder over the last couple weeks for the ChiSox. It's something, at least. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

Ben Gamel, Astros: While Houston waits patiently for Kyle Tucker to get healthy, they've picked up Gamel to help patch the hole in their lineup. He's started the last two games against RHP, with Mauricio Dubon getting the nod against lefty Cade Povich in between, and gone 4-for-8 with a walk and a double as an Astro. As a strong-side platoon option in the short term, the journeyman could provide a bit of utility. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Joey Loperfido, Blue Jays: The 25-year-old is finally putting together a hot streak in the majors similar to the ones he had at Triple-A this season. Loperfido has multiple hits in five of his last six games, going 10-for-20 over that stretch with an eye-popping seven extra-base hits (three double, two triples and two homers). To be fair, most of that damage came against the Angels' pitching staff, but Loperfido might be able to ride that wave of confidence right into September. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: Rostered

Jhonkensy Noel, Guardians: Speaking of hot streaks, Noel has taken hold of the starting job in right field for Cleveland by launching five homers in his last 10 games, a stretch in which he's slashing .333/.421/.848 with 10 RBI. The Guardians need that kind of power in their lineup, and his next long ball will be his 30th of the year including the 18 he slugged at Triple-A. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team AL: Rostered