Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Richie Palacios headshot

Richie Palacios News: Big impact in season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2025 at 8:18pm

Palacios went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's loss to the Yankees.

Fresh off the injured list and making his season debut, Palacios doubled in his first at-bat of the game en route to a three-hit night. With Jonny DeLuca (shoulder) and Josh Lowe (oblique) both sidelined, the lefty-hitting Palacios should see fairly steady reps in the outfield for the time being.

Richie Palacios
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now