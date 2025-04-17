Riley Adams News: Drawing second start of season

Adams will start at catcher and bat eighth in Thursday's game against the Pirates.

Though he's been on the Washington roster all season, Adams will enter the lineup for just the second time while top backstop Keibert Ruiz rests after starting behind the dish in 17 of the first 18 games. The Nationals will likely lighten Ruiz's workload a bit as the season unfolds, but Adams still probably won't be in line for more than a start or two per week while Ruiz is healthy.