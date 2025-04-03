MLB FAAB Factor: Torpedo Takeover

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

Step aside, tush push; the sports world has a new, possibly game-breaking innovation to obsess over.

If you've been paying even the slightest bit of attention to baseball media over the past week, you might have heard of the "torpedo" bat– an appropriate name for something that's been popularized by the "Bronx Bombers." The new bat is designed to concentrate the mass of the barrel where batters are most likely to make contact with the ball, giving it its torpedo shape and enabling a batter to make hard contact more often. The new bats have been deemed legal by Major League Baseball, and it now seems like every hitter is scrambling to get their hands on one, but that hasn't stopped people from discussing whether MLB should amend its bat regulations to outlaw them. As a Brewers fan, the words "torpedo bat" will forever haunt me and act as a reminder of the pain I endured watching the Yankees hit 15 home runs in three games against my team. However, as a baseball fan, I think it's too early to come up with a verdict since the sample size for their in-game use is still very small, and we shouldn't expect them to go away anytime soon.

On to the good stuff...

The number in parentheses represents the player's rostership rate in Yahoo leagues.

Starting Pitcher

Brady Singer, Cincinnati Reds (37%)

Singer's first start as a Red went about as well as he could've hoped for Monday, as he threw seven shutout innings against Texas while striking out eight batters and allowing only three men to reach base. This isn't the first time he's has gotten off to a hot start, however, as the right-hander carried a minuscule 0.98 ERA and 0.76 WHIP through his first three starts with the Royals last season. His velocity isn't going to blow anyone away, though he might do a better job at deceiving hitters this year now that he's added a cutter to his repertoire. FAAB: $7

Jordan Hicks, San Francisco Giants (17%)

Hicks displayed a 98-mph sinker in his first outing of 2025, which marks a significant increase from the 94.5 mph he averaged last season during his first year working primarily as a starter. Aside from providing flashbacks to his days as a reliever, Hicks' rediscovered velocity helped him to blank the Astros for six frames Monday and strike out six batters in the process. If his velocity and improved command hold up after another few starts, the 28-year-old should be able to avoid a return to the bullpen. FAAB: $4

Jose Soriano, Los Angeles Angels (30%)

Soriano was remarkably efficient in his season debut Saturday, getting through seven shutout innings on just 73 pitches while refusing to allow any of the four runners who reached base against him to advance past first base. A converted reliever, Soriano was limited to just 20 starts last season before being shut down early due to arm fatigue, but he should be better prepared to handle more innings in 2025. FAAB: $4

Martin Perez, Chicago White Sox (5%)

Not only did Perez keep the Twins off the scoreboard for six innings and earn a win Monday in his team debut, but he also kept them out of the hit column while sending down nine batters on three strikes. Considering the 34-year-old southpaw only has one season with a sub-4.30 ERA since 2014, it's reasonable to be skeptical of his success. But when paired with his 2.25 ERA from spring training, his impressive showing is also a good enough reason to take a low-risk, early-season flier on him. FAAB: $1

Relief Pitcher

Dennis Santana, Pittsburgh Pirates (14%)

Santana appears to have emerged as the favorite for saves in Pittsburgh now that the struggling David Bednar is in Triple-A. Santana converted his first save opportunity Wednesday; meanwhile, Colin Holderman, who had also been a candidate for the closer spot, was used as a setup man. Santana, 28, owns a 2.45 ERA and 0.96 WHIP across 47.2 innings since joining the Pirates in June last season, and his new role comfortably elevates him into fantasy relevance. FAAB: $9

Emilio Pagan, Cincinnati Reds (17%)

Pagan owns the Reds' only save of the season so far and was warming up to potentially record his second Sunday, but the opportunity never presented itself. Nonetheless, it seems like Pagan is the Reds' preferred option to handle the ninth inning at the moment. Alexis Diaz (hamstring) will be eligible to return from the injured list Tuesday and is likely to reclaim the closer role at some point, though there's no guarantee that will happen right when he's activated. FAAB: $1

Catcher

Hunter Goodman, Colorado Rockies (16%)

Most of Goodman's starts came in the outfield last season as opposed to behind the plate, but the 25-year-old seems to have assumed the starting catcher role to begin 2025, even after the departure of Nolan Jones. No matter his position, Goodman has certainly made the most of his opportunities by starting the campaign 7-for-19 with two homers while tallying at least one hit in all five of his games. It's also worth noting that Goodman has enjoyed this kind of a start without playing a home game, so you might want to invest in him now before he begins playing at Coors Field on Friday. FAAB: $6

Keibert Ruiz, Washington Nationals (40%)

Ruiz's elite contact skills have been on display early throughout his six-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 8-for-21 with two home runs and five RBI while scoring four times. The 26-year-old's torrid start is a stark contrast from the .619 OPS he finished with last season and could signal the beginning of a breakout campaign. It helps that he plays a lot behind the dish, starting 116 games at catcher for Washington last season, and he doesn't face much of a threat from Riley Adams for playing time this year. FAAB: $5

First Baseman

Spencer Torkelson, Detroit Tigers (36%)

After slugging 31 home runs in 2023, Torkelson took a considerable step back last season, slashing .219/.295/.374 over 380 plate appearances. Now that he has a clean slate in '25, the young first baseman looks much more comfortable at the plate and owns a .989 OPS through his first six contests. The Tigers have him batting third or fourth in the lineup most days, which, combined with his power, gives him a good shot at approaching his career high of 94 RBI. FAAB: $5

Second Baseman

Kyren Paris, Los Angeles Angels (5%)

Anyone who tells you they saw this coming is lying. Paris entered the season with a career .378 OPS in 104 big-league plate appearances but is currently sitting on a four-game hitting streak that has seen him drive in three runs, score five of his own and steal three bases. The 23-year-old hasn't claimed a starting spot in the Angels' lineup just yet, but his recent performance may earn him more reps at shortstop while Zach Neto is out with a shoulder injury. FAAB: $1

Third Baseman

Maikel Garcia, Kansas City Royals (40%)

Garcia finished last year with a .231/.281/.332 batting line, but he finished spring training with a .311 average and now boasts a five-game hitting streak to begin the regular season. His two homers put him just five shy of his 2024 total in 558 fewer at-bats, and while he's still searching for his first steal of 2025, he remains a threat on the base paths after swiping 60 bags across the past two seasons. If Garcia can continue to hit the ball as hard as he has been, a breakout season may be on the horizon. FAAB: $7

Shortstop

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Pittsburgh Pirates (18%)

Kiner-Falefa's personal record for stolen bases in a season currently sits at 22, but he may be on his way to shattering it if he continues at his current pace. He's already swiped four bags through seven games this year, and a six-game hitting streak has done a good job of keeping his batting average high through the first week. The 30-year-old infielder won't offer much in terms of power, and hitting ninth in the lineup makes it tough to drive in runs, but he might not be a bad option if you're lacking in the steals department. FAAB: $2

Edmundo Sosa, Philadelphia Phillies (6%)

A back injury to Trea Turner opened up an opportunity for Sosa to fill in at shortstop for a few games, and he took advantage of it by collecting multiple hits in all four games he's appeared in while also driving in five runs and scoring four himself. Turner returned to his usual post at shortstop Wednesday, but Philadelphia kept Sosa in at second base and may continue to keep him in the lineup while his bat remains scalding. It only makes sense for fantasy managers to do the same. FAAB: $1

Outfielder

Gavin Sheets, San Diego Padres (13%)

It's not uncommon for a player who had a phenomenal spring to suddenly struggle once the regular season begins. Sheets does not fall into that category. During his first week as a Padre, the 28-year-old went 8-for-18 with a home run, five RBI and three runs scored. Although he's set to work in the strong side of a platoon at DH with Yuli Gurriel this year, Sheets still has fantasy eligibility as a first baseman and outfielder from playing 40-plus games at each position with the White Sox last season, which gives him the additional bonus of versatility. FAAB: $3

Andrew Benintendi, Chicago White Sox (4%)

I have to admit, I didn't see myself including a member of the White Sox in one of these articles until much later in the year, yet here we are with our second of this week alone. Six games into the season, Benintendi has looked a lot more like the hitter he was before signing with Chicago in 2022, going 7-for-21 with two home runs, six RBI and four runs scored. If you go back even further, you'll discover that the 30-year-old has been trending upward for a while, as he slashed .275/.346/.538 over the final two months of the 2024 campaign. He remains a poor defender, which keeps him at risk of losing playing time, but his recent performance at the plate is pretty good for someone who's available in more than 95 percent of leagues. FAAB: $2