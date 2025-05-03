Fantasy Baseball
Robbie Ray News: Dazzles against Rox for fourth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Ray (4-0) picked up the win Friday, scattering two hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings in a 4-0 victory over the Rockies. He struck out eight.

The veteran southpaw may be regaining the form that led him to an AL Cy Young Award in 2021 with the Blue Jays. Ray has lasted seven innings in back-to-back starts, allowing only two runs on seven hits with a 16:3 K:BB as he takes advantage of pitching at Oracle Park. Thanks to that surge, he sports a 3.05 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 41:21 K:BB through 38.1 innings on the season. Ray will head out on the road for his next outing however, which is scheduled to come next week against the Cubs.

