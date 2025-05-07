Robbie Ray News: Improves to 5-0

Ray (5-0) earned the win Wednesday over the Cubs, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out five.

Ray was sharp again Wednesday, delivering a third straight quality start -- the veteran southpaw has posted a stellar 1.80 ERA over his last four outings (25 innings). Overall, Ray's ERA is down to 2.84 on the season with a 1.20 WHIP and 46:23 K:BB through eight starts (44.1 innings). He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, currently lined up for next week against the Diamondbacks.