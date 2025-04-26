Robbie Ray News: Seven strong innings Saturday

Ray allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out eight over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Saturday.

Both runs allowed came on sacrifice flies by Jake Burger over the first three innings. Ray was able to have his longest start of the year thanks to an efficient performance, which saw him throw 69 of 97 pitches for strikes. The one walk matched his season low, while the eight strikeouts equaled his season high. He's taken three straight no-decisions but still doesn't have a loss through six starts (3-0) in 2025. Ray is at a 3.73 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 33:19 K:BB over 31.1 innings. He'll look to build on this strong outing in his next start, which is projected to be at home versus the Rockies.