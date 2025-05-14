Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Robert Stephenson headshot

Robert Stephenson Injury: Begins rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Stephenson (elbow) began a rehab assignment with Single-A Inland Empire on Tuesday, allowing one run over one inning.

It's Stephenson's first game appearance in more than a year, as he's nearly completed the long road back from UCL reconstruction with an internal brace. Given the long layoff, Stephenson will likely require most, if not all, of his allotted 30 rehab days before joining the Angels' bullpen.

Robert Stephenson
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now