Robert Stephenson headshot

Robert Stephenson Injury: Throwing to live hitters

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Stephenson (elbow) has progressed to facing live hitters, per MLB.com.

Stephenson had Tommy John surgery last May and is just over a year removed from the procedure. The veteran reliver has yet to pitch for the Angels after the team signed him to a three-year deal as a free agent in January of 2024. If he continues to progress without any setbacks, Stephenson could be ready to join the big club as soon as early June.

Robert Stephenson
Los Angeles Angels
