Robert Stephenson Injury: Throwing to live hitters

Stephenson (elbow) has progressed to facing live hitters, per MLB.com.

Stephenson had Tommy John surgery last May and is just over a year removed from the procedure. The veteran reliver has yet to pitch for the Angels after the team signed him to a three-year deal as a free agent in January of 2024. If he continues to progress without any setbacks, Stephenson could be ready to join the big club as soon as early June.