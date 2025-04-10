Roddery Munoz News: Poised for promotion

Munoz will be recalled from Triple-A Memphis prior to Friday's game against the Phillies, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

It will be the corresponding move after Chris Roycroft was optioned to Memphis on Thursday. Munoz has yielded one run with a 7:5 K:BB over five innings with Memphis this season, recording one save. The righty is making a full-time move to a reliever role in 2025 after spending most of his career in the minors and in 2024 with the Marlins as a starting pitcher.