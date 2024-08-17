Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Aces Flying Solo

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

It's one of the busiest weeks of the season with 95 games, but there are curiously few elite hurlers with a double dip. Part of the reason is the overload of injuries, part is teams wanting to extend extra rest, but most of it is simply random scheduling.

Considering we just past the quarter pole, there are a decent number of arms to pick up, with a couple (Javier Assad, DJ Herz) enjoying two starts in most 12-team leagues.

After a scorching stretch in July, temperatures are down, and scoring has dovetailed. You're still challenging the elements with aggressive streaming, but, at least over the prior couple of weeks, the landscape has benefited streaming.

You know the drill. The rotations are pulled from the Probable Pitchers page, so please head that way with scheduling questions. Don't hesitate to hit me up with rankings queries below. Any changes to pitching plans reported over the weekend will be reflected in Sunday night's refresh.

Week of August 19 - 26

Mixed Leagues