Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Aces Flying Solo

Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Aces Flying Solo

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on August 17, 2024

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

It's one of the busiest weeks of the season with 95 games, but there are curiously few elite hurlers with a double dip. Part of the reason is the overload of injuries, part is teams wanting to extend extra rest, but most of it is simply random scheduling.

Considering we just past the quarter pole, there are a decent number of arms to pick up, with a couple (Javier Assad, DJ Herz) enjoying two starts in most 12-team leagues.

After a scorching stretch in July, temperatures are down, and scoring has dovetailed. You're still challenging the elements with aggressive streaming, but, at least over the prior couple of weeks, the landscape has benefited streaming.

You know the drill. The rotations are pulled from the Probable Pitchers page, so please head that way with scheduling questions. Don't hesitate to hit me up with rankings queries below. Any changes to pitching plans reported over the weekend will be reflected in Sunday night's refresh.

Week of August 19 - 26

Mixed Leagues

RKPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Tarik SkubalDETat CWSRare for a one-start guy to take the top spot  
2Hunter GreeneCINat TOR, at PITWhen the GAB is home, two on the road is OK  
3Blake SnellSFat SEA   
4Chris SaleATLvs. WAS   
5Kevin GausmanTORvs. CIN, vs. LAAWhere are the whiffs?  

6Luis GilNYYvs. CLE, vs. COL   
7Bryan WooSEAat LAD, vs. SFInjuries have masked how well he's pitched when healthy  
8Gerrit ColeNYYvs. CLERounding into form; 1.59 ERA, 1.18 WHIP over last 17 IP with 22 K and 4 BB  
9Michael KingSDvs. MIN, vs. NYM   
10Kyle HarrisonSFvs. CWS, at SEA   
11Paul SkenesPITvs. CINNo indication of a slow workload management… yet  
12Dylan CeaseSDvs. NYM   
13Justin SteeleCHCat MIA   
14Logan WebbSFvs. CWSGetting it down without huge K%  
15Freddy PeraltaMILat OAK   
16Zack WheelerPHIat ATL   
17Jack FlahertyLADvs. SEASuddenly the Dodgers' best and most reliable pitcher  
18Jose BerriosTORvs. CIN, vs. LAA   
19Luis CastilloSEAvs. SF   
20Cole RagansKCvs. LAA   
21Sonny GraySTLat MIN   
22Framber ValdezHOUat BAL   
23Zach EflinBALat NYM   
24Shota ImanagaCHCat MIA   
25Seth LugoKCvs. LAA, vs. PHILower K% and higher BB% are not fending off regression  
26Eduardo RodriguezARIat MIA   
27Tanner BibeeCLEvs. TEX   
28Nick LodoloCINat PIT   
29Ryan PepiotTBat OAK   
30Nick MartinezCINat TOR 30% 
31Tyler MahleTEXat CLEPitching better as a starter  
32Logan GilbertSEAat LAD   
33Reynaldo LopezATLvs. PHI, vs. WAS   
34Corbin BurnesBALvs. HOU   
35Bailey OberMINat SDA rough stretch may be giving Skubal the lead for the AL Cy Young award  
36George KirbySEAvs. SF   
37Tanner HouckBOSat HOU, vs. ARINot as sharp as in the first half; can't put hitters away  
38Shane BazTBat OAK, at LAD   
39Yusei KikuchiHOUvs. BOS, at BALShoving since the deadline deal  
40Robbie RaySFvs. CWS   
41Pablo LopezMINvs. STL   
42Jordan MontgomeryARIat MIAShowing signs of getting back on track  
43Gavin StoneLADvs. SEA, vs. TBQuietly in NL ROY contention  
44Jeffrey SpringsTBat OAK   
45Valente BellozoMIAvs. CHC 1%0%
46Walker BuehlerLADvs. SEA   
47Nick PivettaBOSat HOU   
48Nathan EovaldiTEXat CLE   
49Edward CabreraMIAvs. ARI, vs. CHCCan he stay healthy?  
50Clayton KershawLADvs. TB   
51Brandon PfaadtARIat MIA, at BOS   
52Carlos RodonNYYvs. COL   
53Chris BassittTORvs. LAA   
54Bryce MillerSEAat LAD   
55Aaron NolaPHIat ATL   
56Bowden FrancisTORvs. LAA2.19 ERA and .49 WHIP over last 12.1 IP with 15 K and 1 BB11% 
57Jared JonesPITat TEX   
58Jameson TaillonCHCvs. DET   
59Andrew AbbottCINat PIT   
60Joe MusgroveSDvs. NYM   
61Andrew HeaneyTEXvs. PIT   
62Zac GallenARIat BOS   
63Drew RasmussenTBat LAD 4%0%
64Mitch KellerPITat TEXIn a rut; 10.38 ERA, 1.69 WHIP spanning last 13 IP with 4 HR  
65Joe BoyleOAKvs. TB, vs. MIL 6%0%
66Colin ReaMILat OAK   
67David PetersonNYMvs. BAL, at SD   
68Hayden BirdsongSFat SEA   
69Yariel RodriguezTORvs. CIN   
70Javier AssadCHCvs. DET, at MIA 47% 
71Taj BradleyTBat OAK, at LAD   
72JP SearsOAKvs. MIL   
73Kenta MaedaDETat CHC 7%0%
74DJ HerzWASvs. COL, at ATL 33% 
75Charlie MortonATLvs. WAS   
76Mix 12 Reliever     
77Merrill KellyARIat BOS   
78Garrett CrochetCWSat SF   
79Hunter BrownHOUat BAL   
80Ranger SuarezPHIat KC   
81Jose SorianoLAAat KC   
82Simeon Woods RichardsonMINat SD   
83Kutter CrawfordBOSvs. ARI   
84Nestor CortesNYYvs. CLE   
85David FestaMINvs. STL   
86Cristopher SanchezPHIat KC   
87Sean ManaeaNYMvs. BAL   
88Erick FeddeSTLvs. MIL, at MIN   
89Max FriedATLvs. PHI   
90Osvaldo BidoOAKvs. TB 1%0%
91Luis OrtizPITat TEX, vs. CIN 48% 
92Mix 15 Reliever     
93Justin VerlanderHOUvs. BOS   
94Cody BradfordTEXvs. PIT 35% 
95Marcus StromanNYYvs. COL   
96Aaron CivaleMILat STL   
97Michael LorenzenKCvs. LAA   
98Austin GomberCOLat WAS, at NYY 1%0%
99Kyle HendricksCHCvs. DET 1%0%
100Griffin CanningLAAat TOR 5%0%
101Michael WachaKCvs. PHI   
102Matthew BoydCLEat NYY, vs. TEX 0%0%
103Bryan SammonsDETat CHC, at CWS 0%0%
104Frankie MontasMILat STL, at OAK 36% 
105Jose QuintanaNYMvs. BAL, at SD   
106Mitch SpenceOAKvs. TB 0% 
107Brady SingerKCvs. PHI   
108Tyler AndersonLAAat KC, at TOR   
109Bailey FalterPITvs. CIN 3%0%
110Martin PerezSDvs. MIN, vs. NYM 27% 
111Ronel BlancoHOUvs. BOS   
112Zebby MatthewsMINat SD, vs. STL 0%0%
113Matt WaldronSDvs. MIN   
114Jake IrvinWASat ATL   
115Brant HurterDETat CHC 0%0%
116Mitchell ParkerWASvs. COL   
117Joey EstesOAKvs. TB, vs. MIL 8% 
118Justin WrobleskiLADvs. TB 0%0%
119Spencer SchwellenbachATLvs. PHI   
120Ben LivelyCLEvs. TEX   
121Tanner GordonCOLat WAS 0%0%
122Max MeyerMIAvs. CHC   
123Brayan BelloBOSvs. ARI   
124Tobias MyersMILat STL   
125Dean KremerBALat NYM, vs. HOU   
126Davis MartinCWSat SF 0%0%
127Cal QuantrillCOLat WAS 5%0%
128Gavin WilliamsCLEat NYY   
129Carson FulmerLAAat KC, at TOR 3% 
130Miles MikolasSTLvs. MIL 16% 
131Trevor RogersBALat NYM, vs. HOU 39% 
132Spencer ArrighettiHOUat BAL   
133Kyle GibsonSTLvs. MIL   
134Jake WoodfordPITvs. CIN 0%0%
135Keider MonteroDETat CWS 0%0%
136Carson SpiersCINat TOR, at PIT 15% 
137Andre PallanteSTLat MIN 11% 
138Kyle FreelandCOLat NYY 1%0%
139Albert SuarezBALvs. HOU 23% 
140Jonathan CannonCWSat SF, vs. DET 2% 
141Alex CobbCLEat NYY 19% 
142Taijuan WalkerPHIat KC 4% 
143Ky BushCWSvs. DET 0%0%
144Adam MazurMIAvs. ARI 0%0%
145MacKenzie GoreWASat ATL   
146Luis SeverinoNYMat SD   
147Cooper CriswellBOSat HOU 5%0%
148Roddery MunozMIAvs. ARI 0%0%
149Tyler PhillipsPHIat ATL 22% 
150Jose UrenaTEXvs. PIT, at CLE 0%0%
151Paul BlackburnNYMat SD   
152Patrick CorbinWASvs. COL 0%0%
153Ryan FeltnerCOLat NYY 1%0%
154Chris FlexenCWSvs. DET 0%0%
155Jack KochanowiczLAAat TOR 0%0%

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Tarik SkubalDET@CWSRare for a one-start guy to take the top spot
2Kevin GausmanTORCIN, LAAWhere are the whiffs?
3Luis GilNYYCLE, COL 
4Bryan WooSEA@LAD, SFInjuries have masked how well he's pitched when healthy
5Gerrit ColeNYYCLERounding into form; 1.59 ERA, 1.18 WHIP over last 17 IP with 22 K and 4 BB
6Jose BerriosTORCIN, LAA 
7Luis CastilloSEASF 
8Cole RagansKCLAA 
9Framber ValdezHOU@BAL 
10Zach EflinBAL@NYM 
11Seth LugoKCLAA, PHILower K% and higher BB% are not fending off regression
12Tanner BibeeCLETEX 
13Ryan PepiotTB@OAK 
14Tyler MahleTEX@CLEPitching better as a starter
15Logan GilbertSEA@LAD 
16Corbin BurnesBALHOU 
17Bailey OberMIN@SDA rough stretch may be giving Skubal the lead for the AL Cy Young award
18George KirbySEASF 
19Tanner HouckBOS@HOU, ARINot as sharp as in the first half; can't put hitters away
20Shane BazTB@OAK, @LAD 
21Yusei KikuchiHOUBOS, @BALShoving since the deadline deal
22Pablo LopezMINSTL 
23Jeffrey SpringsTB@OAK 
24Nick PivettaBOS@HOU 
25Nathan EovaldiTEX@CLE 
26Carlos RodonNYYCOL 
27Chris BassittTORLAA 
28Bryce MillerSEA@LAD 
29Bowden FrancisTORLAA2.19 ERA and .49 WHIP over last 12.1 IP with 15 K and 1 BB
30Andrew HeaneyTEXPIT 
31Drew RasmussenTB@LAD 
32Joe BoyleOAKTB, MIL 
33Yariel RodriguezTORCIN 
34Taj BradleyTB@OAK, @LAD 
35JP SearsOAKMIL 
36Kenta MaedaDET@CHC 
37Garrett CrochetCWS@SF 
38Hunter BrownHOU@BAL 
39Jose SorianoLAA@KC 
40Simeon Woods RichardsonMIN@SD 
41Kutter CrawfordBOSARI 
42Nestor CortesNYYCLE 
43David FestaMINSTL 
44Osvaldo BidoOAKTB 
45Justin VerlanderHOUBOS 
46Cody BradfordTEXPIT 
47Marcus StromanNYYCOL 
48Michael LorenzenKCLAA 
49Griffin CanningLAA@TOR 
50Michael WachaKCPHI 
51Matthew BoydCLE@NYY, TEX 
52Bryan SammonsDET@CHC, @CWS 
53Mitch SpenceOAKTB 
54Brady SingerKCPHI 
55Tyler AndersonLAA@KC, @TOR 
56AL Reliever   
57Ronel BlancoHOUBOS 
58Zebby MatthewsMIN@SD, STL 
59Brant HurterDET@CHC 
60Joey EstesOAKTB, MIL 
61Ben LivelyCLETEX 
62Brayan BelloBOSARI 
63Dean KremerBAL@NYM, HOU 
64Davis MartinCWS@SF 
65Gavin WilliamsCLE@NYY 
66Carson FulmerLAA@KC, @TOR 
67Trevor RogersBAL@NYM, HOU 
68Spencer ArrighettiHOU@BAL 
69Keider MonteroDET@CWS 
70Albert SuarezBALHOU 
71Jonathan CannonCWS@SF, DET 
72Alex CobbCLE@NYY 
73Ky BushCWSDET 
74Cooper CriswellBOS@HOU 
75Jose UrenaTEXPIT, @CLE 
76Chris FlexenCWSDET 
77Jack KochanowiczLAA@TOR 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Hunter GreeneCIN@TOR, @PITWhen the GAB is home, two on the road is OK
2Blake SnellSF@SEA 
3Chris SaleATLWAS 
4Michael KingSDMIN, NYM 
5Kyle HarrisonSFCWS, @SEA 
6Paul SkenesPITCINNo indication of a slow workload management… yet
7Dylan CeaseSDNYM 
8Justin SteeleCHC@MIA 
9Logan WebbSFCWSGetting it down without huge K%
10Freddy PeraltaMIL@OAK 
11Zack WheelerPHI@ATL 
12Jack FlahertyLADSEASuddenly the Dodgers' best and most reliable pitcher
13Sonny GraySTL@MIN 
14Shota ImanagaCHC@MIA 
15Eduardo RodriguezARI@MIA 
16Nick LodoloCIN@PIT 
17Nick MartinezCIN@TOR 
18Reynaldo LopezATLPHI, WAS 
19Robbie RaySFCWS 
20Jordan MontgomeryARI@MIAShowing signs of getting back on track
21Gavin StoneLADSEA, TBQuietly in NL ROY contention
22Valente BellozoMIACHC 
23Walker BuehlerLADSEA 
24Edward CabreraMIAARI, CHCCan he stay healthy?
25Clayton KershawLADTB 
26Brandon PfaadtARI@MIA, @BOS 
27Aaron NolaPHI@ATL 
28Jared JonesPIT@TEX 
29Jameson TaillonCHCDET 
30Andrew AbbottCIN@PIT 
31Joe MusgroveSDNYM 
32Zac GallenARI@BOS 
33Mitch KellerPIT@TEXIn a rut; 1.38 ERA, 1.69 WHIP spanning last 13 IP with 4 HR
34Colin ReaMIL@OAK 
35David PetersonNYMBAL, @SD 
36Hayden BirdsongSF@SEA 
37Javier AssadCHCDET, @MIA 
38DJ HerzWASCOL, @ATL 
39Charlie MortonATLWAS 
40Merrill KellyARI@BOS 
41Ranger SuarezPHI@KC 
42Cristopher SanchezPHI@KC 
43Sean ManaeaNYMBAL 
44Erick FeddeSTLMIL, @MIN 
45Max FriedATLPHI 
46Luis OrtizPIT@TEX, CIN 
47Aaron CivaleMIL@STL 
48Austin GomberCOL@WAS, @NYY 
49Kyle HendricksCHCDET 
50Frankie MontasMIL@STL, @OAK 
51Jose QuintanaNYMBAL, @SD 
52Bailey FalterPITCIN 
53Martin PerezSDMIN, NYM 
54NL Reliever   
55Matt WaldronSDMIN 
56Jake IrvinWAS@ATL 
57Mitchell ParkerWASCOL 
58Justin WrobleskiLADTB 
59Spencer SchwellenbachATLPHI 
60Tanner GordonCOL@WAS 
61Max MeyerMIACHC 
62Tobias MyersMIL@STL 
63Cal QuantrillCOL@WAS 
64Miles MikolasSTLMIL 
65Kyle GibsonSTLMIL 
66Jake WoodfordPITCIN 
67Carson SpiersCIN@TOR, @PIT 
68Andre PallanteSTL@MIN 
69Kyle FreelandCOL@NYY 
70Taijuan WalkerPHI@KC 
71Adam MazurMIAARI 
72MacKenzie GoreWAS@ATL 
73Luis SeverinoNYM@SD 
74Roddery MunozMIAARI 
75Tyler PhillipsPHI@ATL 
76Paul BlackburnNYM@SD 
77Patrick CorbinWASCOL 
78Ryan FeltnerCOL@NYY 

