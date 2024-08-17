Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Aces Flying Solo

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
It's one of the busiest weeks of the season with 95 games, but there are curiously few elite hurlers with a double dip. Part of the reason is the overload of injuries, part is teams wanting to extend extra rest, but most of it is simply random scheduling.
Considering we just past the quarter pole, there are a decent number of arms to pick up, with a couple (Javier Assad, DJ Herz) enjoying two starts in most 12-team leagues.
After a scorching stretch in July, temperatures are down, and scoring has dovetailed. You're still challenging the elements with aggressive streaming, but, at least over the prior couple of weeks, the landscape has benefited streaming.
You know the drill. The rotations are pulled from the Probable Pitchers page, so please head that way with scheduling questions. Don't hesitate to hit me up with rankings queries below. Any changes to pitching plans reported over the weekend will be reflected in Sunday night's refresh.
Week of August 19 - 26
Mixed Leagues
|RK
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|at CWS
|Rare for a one-start guy to take the top spot
|2
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|at TOR, at PIT
|When the GAB is home, two on the road is OK
|3
|Blake Snell
|SF
|at SEA
|4
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|vs. WAS
|5
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|vs. CIN, vs. LAA
|Where are the whiffs?
Week of August 19 - 26
Mixed Leagues
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@CWS
|Rare for a one-start guy to take the top spot
|2
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|CIN, LAA
|Where are the whiffs?
|3
|Luis Gil
|NYY
|CLE, COL
|4
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|@LAD, SF
|Injuries have masked how well he's pitched when healthy
|5
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|CLE
|Rounding into form; 1.59 ERA, 1.18 WHIP over last 17 IP with 22 K and 4 BB
|6
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|CIN, LAA
|7
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|SF
|8
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|LAA
|9
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@BAL
|10
|Zach Eflin
|BAL
|@NYM
|11
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|LAA, PHI
|Lower K% and higher BB% are not fending off regression
|12
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|TEX
|13
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|@OAK
|14
|Tyler Mahle
|TEX
|@CLE
|Pitching better as a starter
|15
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@LAD
|16
|Corbin Burnes
|BAL
|HOU
|17
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|@SD
|A rough stretch may be giving Skubal the lead for the AL Cy Young award
|18
|George Kirby
|SEA
|SF
|19
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|@HOU, ARI
|Not as sharp as in the first half; can't put hitters away
|20
|Shane Baz
|TB
|@OAK, @LAD
|21
|Yusei Kikuchi
|HOU
|BOS, @BAL
|Shoving since the deadline deal
|22
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|STL
|23
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|@OAK
|24
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|@HOU
|25
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|@CLE
|26
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|COL
|27
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|LAA
|28
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|@LAD
|29
|Bowden Francis
|TOR
|LAA
|2.19 ERA and .49 WHIP over last 12.1 IP with 15 K and 1 BB
|30
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|PIT
|31
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|@LAD
|32
|Joe Boyle
|OAK
|TB, MIL
|33
|Yariel Rodriguez
|TOR
|CIN
|34
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|@OAK, @LAD
|35
|JP Sears
|OAK
|MIL
|36
|Kenta Maeda
|DET
|@CHC
|37
|Garrett Crochet
|CWS
|@SF
|38
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|@BAL
|39
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|@KC
|40
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|MIN
|@SD
|41
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|ARI
|42
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|CLE
|43
|David Festa
|MIN
|STL
|44
|Osvaldo Bido
|OAK
|TB
|45
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|BOS
|46
|Cody Bradford
|TEX
|PIT
|47
|Marcus Stroman
|NYY
|COL
|48
|Michael Lorenzen
|KC
|LAA
|49
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|@TOR
|50
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|PHI
|51
|Matthew Boyd
|CLE
|@NYY, TEX
|52
|Bryan Sammons
|DET
|@CHC, @CWS
|53
|Mitch Spence
|OAK
|TB
|54
|Brady Singer
|KC
|PHI
|55
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|@KC, @TOR
|56
|AL Reliever
|57
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|BOS
|58
|Zebby Matthews
|MIN
|@SD, STL
|59
|Brant Hurter
|DET
|@CHC
|60
|Joey Estes
|OAK
|TB, MIL
|61
|Ben Lively
|CLE
|TEX
|62
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|ARI
|63
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|@NYM, HOU
|64
|Davis Martin
|CWS
|@SF
|65
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|@NYY
|66
|Carson Fulmer
|LAA
|@KC, @TOR
|67
|Trevor Rogers
|BAL
|@NYM, HOU
|68
|Spencer Arrighetti
|HOU
|@BAL
|69
|Keider Montero
|DET
|@CWS
|70
|Albert Suarez
|BAL
|HOU
|71
|Jonathan Cannon
|CWS
|@SF, DET
|72
|Alex Cobb
|CLE
|@NYY
|73
|Ky Bush
|CWS
|DET
|74
|Cooper Criswell
|BOS
|@HOU
|75
|Jose Urena
|TEX
|PIT, @CLE
|76
|Chris Flexen
|CWS
|DET
|77
|Jack Kochanowicz
|LAA
|@TOR
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|@TOR, @PIT
|When the GAB is home, two on the road is OK
|2
|Blake Snell
|SF
|@SEA
|3
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|WAS
|4
|Michael King
|SD
|MIN, NYM
|5
|Kyle Harrison
|SF
|CWS, @SEA
|6
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|CIN
|No indication of a slow workload management… yet
|7
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|NYM
|8
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|@MIA
|9
|Logan Webb
|SF
|CWS
|Getting it down without huge K%
|10
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|@OAK
|11
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@ATL
|12
|Jack Flaherty
|LAD
|SEA
|Suddenly the Dodgers' best and most reliable pitcher
|13
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|@MIN
|14
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|@MIA
|15
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|ARI
|@MIA
|16
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|@PIT
|17
|Nick Martinez
|CIN
|@TOR
|18
|Reynaldo Lopez
|ATL
|PHI, WAS
|19
|Robbie Ray
|SF
|CWS
|20
|Jordan Montgomery
|ARI
|@MIA
|Showing signs of getting back on track
|21
|Gavin Stone
|LAD
|SEA, TB
|Quietly in NL ROY contention
|22
|Valente Bellozo
|MIA
|CHC
|23
|Walker Buehler
|LAD
|SEA
|24
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|ARI, CHC
|Can he stay healthy?
|25
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|TB
|26
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|@MIA, @BOS
|27
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@ATL
|28
|Jared Jones
|PIT
|@TEX
|29
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|DET
|30
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|@PIT
|31
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|NYM
|32
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@BOS
|33
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@TEX
|In a rut; 1.38 ERA, 1.69 WHIP spanning last 13 IP with 4 HR
|34
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|@OAK
|35
|David Peterson
|NYM
|BAL, @SD
|36
|Hayden Birdsong
|SF
|@SEA
|37
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|DET, @MIA
|38
|DJ Herz
|WAS
|COL, @ATL
|39
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|WAS
|40
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@BOS
|41
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@KC
|42
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|@KC
|43
|Sean Manaea
|NYM
|BAL
|44
|Erick Fedde
|STL
|MIL, @MIN
|45
|Max Fried
|ATL
|PHI
|46
|Luis Ortiz
|PIT
|@TEX, CIN
|47
|Aaron Civale
|MIL
|@STL
|48
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|@WAS, @NYY
|49
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|DET
|50
|Frankie Montas
|MIL
|@STL, @OAK
|51
|Jose Quintana
|NYM
|BAL, @SD
|52
|Bailey Falter
|PIT
|CIN
|53
|Martin Perez
|SD
|MIN, NYM
|54
|NL Reliever
|55
|Matt Waldron
|SD
|MIN
|56
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|@ATL
|57
|Mitchell Parker
|WAS
|COL
|58
|Justin Wrobleski
|LAD
|TB
|59
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|ATL
|PHI
|60
|Tanner Gordon
|COL
|@WAS
|61
|Max Meyer
|MIA
|CHC
|62
|Tobias Myers
|MIL
|@STL
|63
|Cal Quantrill
|COL
|@WAS
|64
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|MIL
|65
|Kyle Gibson
|STL
|MIL
|66
|Jake Woodford
|PIT
|CIN
|67
|Carson Spiers
|CIN
|@TOR, @PIT
|68
|Andre Pallante
|STL
|@MIN
|69
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|@NYY
|70
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|@KC
|71
|Adam Mazur
|MIA
|ARI
|72
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|@ATL
|73
|Luis Severino
|NYM
|@SD
|74
|Roddery Munoz
|MIA
|ARI
|75
|Tyler Phillips
|PHI
|@ATL
|76
|Paul Blackburn
|NYM
|@SD
|77
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|COL
|78
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|@NYY