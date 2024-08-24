Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Know Thy Rules

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

On June 26, the game between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays in Fenway Park was suspended in the top of the second inning with one out. Danny Jansen was at the plate. We'll discuss that in the hitter rankings.

More pertinent to pitching is the game picks up where it left off, but both clubs are using a regular starting pitcher with Nick Pivetta and Jose Berrios slated to take the hill. Commissioner services are handling the scoring in varying manners. Some can be customized, so the league rules will govern how it is scored. The key is understanding how your league is handling the situation. In some instances, Pivetta and Berrios may not enjoy a two-start week.

Aside from the resumption of the suspended game, there are a pair of twin bills on the docket, rendering 98 games this week. However, with more teams abiding by a six-man rotation, on a percentage basis, the number of double-dippers is down.

Per usual, the schedule is culled from the Probable Pitchers page, so please direct rotation questions over there. I'm happy to address rankings questions below.

These rankings will be refreshed based on any new information late Sunday night/early Monday morning.

Week of August 26 - September 1

Mixed Leagues