Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Drafting This Weekend?
Live sync your draft with the Draft Assistant and get real-time assistance powered by RotoWire's custom rankings and projections.
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Know Thy Rules

Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Know Thy Rules

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on August 24, 2024

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

On June 26, the game between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays in Fenway Park was suspended in the top of the second inning with one out. Danny Jansen was at the plate. We'll discuss that in the hitter rankings.

More pertinent to pitching is the game picks up where it left off, but both clubs are using a regular starting pitcher with Nick Pivetta and Jose Berrios slated to take the hill. Commissioner services are handling the scoring in varying manners. Some can be customized, so the league rules will govern how it is scored. The key is understanding how your league is handling the situation. In some instances, Pivetta and Berrios may not enjoy a two-start week.

Aside from the resumption of the suspended game, there are a pair of twin bills on the docket, rendering 98 games this week. However, with more teams abiding by a six-man rotation, on a percentage basis, the number of double-dippers is down.

Per usual, the schedule is culled from the Probable Pitchers page, so please direct rotation questions over there. I'm happy to address rankings questions below.

These rankings will be refreshed based on any new information late Sunday night/early Monday morning.

Week of August 26 - September 1

Mixed Leagues

RKPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Logan WebbSF@MIL, MIAAllowed only 7s HR in 172 IP  
2Cole RagansKC@CLE, @HOU   
3Dylan CeaseSD@STL, @TB

On June 26, the game between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays in Fenway Park was suspended in the top of the second inning with one out. Danny Jansen was at the plate. We'll discuss that in the hitter rankings.

More pertinent to pitching is the game picks up where it left off, but both clubs are using a regular starting pitcher with Nick Pivetta and Jose Berrios slated to take the hill. Commissioner services are handling the scoring in varying manners. Some can be customized, so the league rules will govern how it is scored. The key is understanding how your league is handling the situation. In some instances, Pivetta and Berrios may not enjoy a two-start week.

Aside from the resumption of the suspended game, there are a pair of twin bills on the docket, rendering 98 games this week. However, with more teams abiding by a six-man rotation, on a percentage basis, the number of double-dippers is down.

Per usual, the schedule is culled from the Probable Pitchers page, so please direct rotation questions over there. I'm happy to address rankings questions below.

These rankings will be refreshed based on any new information late Sunday night/early Monday morning.

Week of August 26 - September 1

Mixed Leagues

RKPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Logan WebbSF@MIL, MIAAllowed only 7s HR in 172 IP  
2Cole RagansKC@CLE, @HOU   
3Dylan CeaseSD@STL, @TB   
4Blake SnellSFMIA   
5Bryce MillerSEATB, @LAA   
6Nestor CortesNYY@WAS, STL   
7Tarik SkubalDETLAAWhen will his innings start to slow down?  
8Bailey OberMINATL, TOR11 straight Quality Starts  
9Logan GilbertSEATB   
10Sean ManaeaNYM@ARI, @CWS   
11Gerrit ColeNYY@WAS.52 ERA, 1.15 WHIP with 20 Ks over last 17.1 IP  
12Justin SteeleCHC@PIT   
13Andrew HeaneyTEX@CWS, OAKMatchups couldn't be better  
14Luis CastilloSEATB   
15Tanner HouckBOS@DET   
16Framber ValdezHOUKC   
17Ryan PepiotTB@SEA, SD   
18Bryan WooSEA@LAA   
19Max FriedATL@MIN, @PHI   
20Chris SaleATL@MIN   
21Zack WheelerPHIATL   
22Nick PivettaBOSTOR, @DETMonday is the start of the suspended game  
23Paul SkenesPITCHC   
24Freddy PeraltaMILSF   
25Robbie RaySFMIA   
26Shota ImanagaCHC@WAS   
27Nick MartinezCINOAK, MIL 39% 
28George KirbySEA@LAA   
29Jeffrey SpringsTB@SEA   
30Michael WachaKC@CLE   
31Pablo LopezMINTOR   
32Joe MusgroveSD@STL   
33Nathan EovaldiTEX@CWS   
34Aaron NolaPHIHOU, ATL   
35David PetersonNYM@CWS   
36Carlos RodonNYY@WAS   
37Corbin BurnesBAL@LAD   
38Reynaldo LopezATL@PHI   
39Kevin GausmanTOR@MIN   
40Spencer SchwellenbachATL@MIN, @PHI3.57 ERA, 1.02 WHIP with 24 Ks over prior 17.2 IP  
41Michael KingSD@STL   
42Jon GrayTEXOAK 33%44%
43Frankie MontasMIL@CIN 49% 
44Tanner BibeeCLEKC   
45Mitch KellerPITCHC   
46Jared JonesPITCHC   
47Zach EflinBAL@COL   
48Osvaldo BidoOAK@CIN 23% 
49Zac GallenARILAD   
50Yusei KikuchiHOUKC   
51Clayton KershawLAD@ARI   
52Brandon PfaadtARINYM, LAD   
53Hunter BrownHOUKC   
54Jose QuintanaNYM@CWS   
55Colin ReaMIL@CIN   
56Nick LodoloCINOAK   
57Sonny GraySTLSD   
58Cristopher SanchezPHIHOU, ATL   
59Justin VerlanderHOU@PHI   
60Jameson TaillonCHC@PIT   
61Garrett CrochetCWSTEX, NYM   
62Kenta MaedaDETLAA, BOS 8%46%
63Jack FlahertyLADBAL   
64Jose BerriosTOR@BOS, @MINMonday is the start of the suspended game  
65Jordan WicksCHC@WAS 0%9%
66Kutter CrawfordBOSTOR   
67Gavin StoneLAD@ARI   
68Griffin CanningLAA@DET 5%35%
69Seth LugoKC@HOU   
70Tyler AndersonLAASEA   
71Brant HurterDET@CWS, BOS 0%9%
72Merrill KellyARILAD   
73Michael LorenzenKC@CLE, @HOU   
74Mix 12 Reliever     
75Simeon Woods RichardsonMINATL   
76Edward CabreraMIA@COL, @SF   
77Eduardo RodriguezARINYM   
78Valente BellozoMIA@COL 3% 
79Matthew BoydCLEPIT   
80Tyler AlexanderTB@SEA 0%0%
81Ranger SuarezPHIATL   
82DJ HerzWASCHC   
83DL HallMIL@CIN 0%0%
84Ronel BlancoHOU@PHI, KC   
85Mix 15 Reliever     
86Gavin WilliamsCLEKC   
87Cody BradfordTEXOAK   
88Aaron CivaleMILSF   
89Shane BazTBSD   
90Alex CobbCLEPIT 29% 
91Ben LivelyCLEPIT   
92Tobias MyersMILSF, @CIN   
93Marcus StromanNYYSTL   
94Luis OrtizPIT@CLE 49% 
95Bobby MillerLADBAL   
96Johnny CuetoLAA@DET, SEA 0%0%
97Charlie MortonATL@PHI   
98Jake IrvinWASCHC   
99Joey CantilloCLEKC 0%0%
100Luis SeverinoNYM@ARI   
101Randy VasquezSD@STL, @TB 0%7%
102Kyle HarrisonSF@MIL   
103Ryne NelsonARINYM   
104JP SearsOAK@CIN   
105Walker BuehlerLADBAL, @ARI   
106Spencer ArrighettiHOU@PHI   
107Dean KremerBAL@COL   
108Brady SingerKC@HOU   
109Joe BoyleOAK@TEX 18% 
110David FestaMINATL   
111Javier AssadCHC@WAS   
112Kyle HendricksCHC@PIT 1%18%
113Zebby MatthewsMINTOR   
114Mitch SpenceOAK@CIN, @TEX 0% 
115Bowden FrancisTOR@BOS   
116Martin PerezSD@TB   
117Hayden BirdsongSF@MIL   
118Jack LeiterTEX@CWS 0%0%
119Brayan BelloBOSTOR   
120Davis MartinCWSDET, NYM 0%5%
121Carson FulmerLAASEA 2% 
122Keider MonteroDETLAA 2% 
123Mitchell ParkerWASNYY, CHC   
124Cooper CriswellBOSTOR, @DET 5%9%
125Logan AllenCLEKC 18%19%
126Chris BassittTOR@BOS   
127Max MeyerMIA@COL   
128Taj BradleyTBSD   
129Alan BusenitzCINMIL 0%0%
130Alec MarshKC@CLE 22%18%
131Adam OllerMIA@SF 0%0%
132MacKenzie GoreWASNYY   
133Joey EstesOAK@TEX 10% 
134Jakob JunisCINMIL 0%2%
135Bailey FalterPIT@CLE 3%47%
136Erick FeddeSTL@NYY   
137Yariel RodriguezTOR@BOS, @MIN   
138Julian AguiarCINOAK 0%0%
139Kyle GibsonSTLSD, @NYY   
140Albert SuarezBAL@COL 35% 
141Kyle FreelandCOLMIA 0%18%
142Andre PallanteSTLSD 9% 
143Casey MizeDETBOS 10%30%
144Ryan FeltnerCOLMIA, BAL 1%5%
145Cal QuantrillCOLMIA, BAL 5%37%
146Miles MikolasSTLSD 13% 
147Austin GomberCOLBAL 1%4%
148Roddery MunozMIA@COL, @SF 0%0%
149Will WarrenNYYSTL 0%0%
150Cade PovichBAL@LAD 3%16%
151Paul BlackburnNYM@ARI 37% 
152Bradley BlalockCOLMIA 0%0%
153Lance LynnSTL@NYY 39% 
154Taijuan WalkerPHIHOU 1%21%
155Jack KochanowiczLAA@DET 0%0%
156Cole IrvinBAL@LAD 16%18%
157Jake WoodfordPIT@CLE 0%0%
158Ky BushCWSTEX 0%0%
159Jonathan CannonCWSNYM 4% 
160Chris FlexenCWSTEX 0%0%
161Carson SpiersCINMIL 10% 
162Patrick CorbinWASNYY 0%21%

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Cole RagansKC@CLE, @HOU 
2Bryce MillerSEATB, @LAA 
3Nestor CortesNYY@WAS, STL 
4Tarik SkubalDETLAAWhen will his innings start to slow down?
5Bailey OberMINATL, TOR11 straight Quality Starts
6Logan GilbertSEATB 
7Gerrit ColeNYY@WAS.52 ERA, 1.15 WHIP with 20 Ks over last 17.1 IP
8Andrew HeaneyTEX@CWS, OAKMatchups couldn't be better
9Luis CastilloSEATB 
10Tanner HouckBOS@DET 
11Framber ValdezHOUKC 
12Ryan PepiotTB@SEA, SD 
13Bryan WooSEA@LAA 
14Nick PivettaBOSTOR, @DETMonday is the start of the suspended game
15George KirbySEA@LAA 
16Jeffrey SpringsTB@SEA 
17Michael WachaKC@CLE 
18Pablo LopezMINTOR 
19Nathan EovaldiTEX@CWS 
20Carlos RodonNYY@WAS 
21Corbin BurnesBAL@LAD 
22Kevin GausmanTOR@MIN 
23Jon GrayTEXOAK 
24Tanner BibeeCLEKC 
25Zach EflinBAL@COL 
26Osvaldo BidoOAK@CIN 
27Yusei KikuchiHOUKC 
28Hunter BrownHOUKC 
29Justin VerlanderHOU@PHI 
30Garrett CrochetCWSTEX, NYM 
31Kenta MaedaDETLAA, BOS 
32Jose BerriosTOR@BOS, @MINMonday is the start of the suspended game
33Kutter CrawfordBOSTOR 
34Griffin CanningLAA@DET 
35Seth LugoKC@HOU 
36Tyler AndersonLAASEA 
37Brant HurterDET@CWS, BOS 
38Michael LorenzenKC@CLE, @HOU 
39Simeon Woods RichardsonMINATL 
40Matthew BoydCLEPIT 
41Tyler AlexanderTB@SEA 
42Ronel BlancoHOU@PHI, KC 
43Gavin WilliamsCLEKC 
44Cody BradfordTEXOAK 
45Shane BazTBSD 
46Alex CobbCLEPIT 
47Ben LivelyCLEPIT 
48Marcus StromanNYYSTL 
49Johnny CuetoLAA@DET, SEA 
50Joey CantilloCLEKC 
51JP SearsOAK@CIN 
52Spencer ArrighettiHOU@PHI 
53Dean KremerBAL@COL 
54Brady SingerKC@HOU 
55Joe BoyleOAK@TEX 
56AL Reliever   
57David FestaMINATL 
58Zebby MatthewsMINTOR 
59Mitch SpenceOAK@CIN, @TEX 
60Bowden FrancisTOR@BOS 
61Jack LeiterTEX@CWS 
62Brayan BelloBOSTOR 
63Davis MartinCWSDET, NYM 
64Carson FulmerLAASEA 
65Keider MonteroDETLAA 
66Cooper CriswellBOSTOR, @DET 
67Logan AllenCLEKC 
68Chris BassittTOR@BOS 
69Taj BradleyTBSD 
70Alec MarshKC@CLE 
71Joey EstesOAK@TEX 
72Yariel RodriguezTOR@BOS, @MIN 
73Albert SuarezBAL@COL 
74Casey MizeDETBOS 
75Will WarrenNYYSTL 
76Cade PovichBAL@LAD 
77Jack KochanowiczLAA@DET 
78Cole IrvinBAL@LAD 
79Ky BushCWSTEX 
80Jonathan CannonCWSNYM 
81Chris FlexenCWSTEX 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Logan WebbSF@MIL, MIAAllowed only 7 HRs in 172 IP
2Dylan CeaseSD@STL, @TB 
3Blake SnellSFMIA 
4Sean ManaeaNYM@ARI, @CWS 
5Justin SteeleCHC@PIT 
6Max FriedATL@MIN, @PHI 
7Chris SaleATL@MIN 
8Zack WheelerPHIATL 
9Paul SkenesPITCHC 
10Freddy PeraltaMILSF 
11Robbie RaySFMIA 
12Shota ImanagaCHC@WAS 
13Nick MartinezCINOAK, MIL 
14Joe MusgroveSD@STL 
15Aaron NolaPHIHOU, ATL 
16David PetersonNYM@CWS 
17Reynaldo LopezATL@PHI 
18Spencer SchwellenbachATL@MIN, @PHI3.57 ERA, 1.02 WHIP with 24 Ks over prior 17.2 IP
19Michael KingSD@STL 
20Frankie MontasMIL@CIN 
21Mitch KellerPITCHC 
22Jared JonesPITCHC 
23Zac GallenARILAD 
24Clayton KershawLAD@ARI 
25Brandon PfaadtARINYM, LAD 
26Jose QuintanaNYM@CWS 
27Colin ReaMIL@CIN 
28Nick LodoloCINOAK 
29Sonny GraySTLSD 
30Cristopher SanchezPHIHOU, ATL 
31Jameson TaillonCHC@PIT 
32Jack FlahertyLADBAL 
33Jordan WicksCHC@WAS 
34Gavin StoneLAD@ARI 
35Merrill KellyARILAD 
36Edward CabreraMIA@COL, @SF 
37Eduardo RodriguezARINYM 
38Valente BellozoMIA@COL 
39Ranger SuarezPHIATL 
40DJ HerzWASCHC 
41DL HallMIL@CIN 
42Aaron CivaleMILSF 
43Tobias MyersMILSF, @CIN 
44Luis OrtizPIT@CLE 
45Bobby MillerLADBAL 
46Charlie MortonATL@PHI 
47Jake IrvinWASCHC 
48Luis SeverinoNYM@ARI 
49Randy VasquezSD@STL, @TB 
50Kyle HarrisonSF@MIL 
51Ryne NelsonARINYM 
52Walker BuehlerLADBAL, @ARI 
53NL Reliever   
54Javier AssadCHC@WAS 
55Kyle HendricksCHC@PIT 
56Martin PerezSD@TB 
57Hayden BirdsongSF@MIL 
58Mitchell ParkerWASNYY, CHC 
59Max MeyerMIA@COL 
60Alan BusenitzCINMIL 
61Adam OllerMIA@SF 
62MacKenzie GoreWASNYY 
63Jakob JunisCINMIL 
64Bailey FalterPIT@CLE 
65Erick FeddeSTL@NYY 
66Julian AguiarCINOAK 
67Kyle GibsonSTLSD, @NYY 
68Kyle FreelandCOLMIA 
69Andre PallanteSTLSD 
70Ryan FeltnerCOLMIA, BAL 
71Cal QuantrillCOLMIA, BAL 
72Miles MikolasSTLSD 
73Austin GomberCOLBAL 
74Roddery MunozMIA@COL, @SF 
75Paul BlackburnNYM@ARI 
76Bradley BlalockCOLMIA 
77Lance LynnSTL@NYY 
78Taijuan WalkerPHIHOU 
79Jake WoodfordPIT@CLE 
80Carson SpiersCINMIL 
81Patrick CorbinWASNYY 

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Playing for Both Sides
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Playing for Both Sides
MLB Picks Today: Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks for Saturday, August 24
MLB Picks Today: Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks for Saturday, August 24
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, August 24
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, August 24
MLB DFS: DraftKings Picks and Strategies for Saturday, August 24
MLB DFS: DraftKings Picks and Strategies for Saturday, August 24