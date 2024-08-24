Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Know Thy Rules

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
On June 26, the game between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays in Fenway Park was suspended in the top of the second inning with one out. Danny Jansen was at the plate. We'll discuss that in the hitter rankings.
More pertinent to pitching is the game picks up where it left off, but both clubs are using a regular starting pitcher with Nick Pivetta and Jose Berrios slated to take the hill. Commissioner services are handling the scoring in varying manners. Some can be customized, so the league rules will govern how it is scored. The key is understanding how your league is handling the situation. In some instances, Pivetta and Berrios may not enjoy a two-start week.
Aside from the resumption of the suspended game, there are a pair of twin bills on the docket, rendering 98 games this week. However, with more teams abiding by a six-man rotation, on a percentage basis, the number of double-dippers is down.
Per usual, the schedule is culled from the Probable Pitchers page, so please direct rotation questions over there. I'm happy to address rankings questions below.
These rankings will be refreshed based on any new information late Sunday night/early Monday morning.
Week of August 26 - September 1
Mixed Leagues
|RK
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Logan Webb
|SF
|@MIL, MIA
|Allowed only 7s HR in 172 IP
|2
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|@CLE, @HOU
|3
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|@STL, @TB
|4
|Blake Snell
|SF
|MIA
|5
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|TB, @LAA
|6
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|@WAS, STL
|7
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|LAA
|When will his innings start to slow down?
|8
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|ATL, TOR
|11 straight Quality Starts
|9
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|TB
|10
|Sean Manaea
|NYM
|@ARI, @CWS
|11
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|@WAS
|.52 ERA, 1.15 WHIP with 20 Ks over last 17.1 IP
|12
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|@PIT
|13
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|@CWS, OAK
|Matchups couldn't be better
|14
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|TB
|15
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|@DET
|16
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|KC
|17
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|@SEA, SD
|18
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|@LAA
|19
|Max Fried
|ATL
|@MIN, @PHI
|20
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|@MIN
|21
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|ATL
|22
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|TOR, @DET
|Monday is the start of the suspended game
|23
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|CHC
|24
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|SF
|25
|Robbie Ray
|SF
|MIA
|26
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|@WAS
|27
|Nick Martinez
|CIN
|OAK, MIL
|39%
|28
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@LAA
|29
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|@SEA
|30
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|@CLE
|31
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|TOR
|32
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|@STL
|33
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|@CWS
|34
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|HOU, ATL
|35
|David Peterson
|NYM
|@CWS
|36
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|@WAS
|37
|Corbin Burnes
|BAL
|@LAD
|38
|Reynaldo Lopez
|ATL
|@PHI
|39
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@MIN
|40
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|ATL
|@MIN, @PHI
|3.57 ERA, 1.02 WHIP with 24 Ks over prior 17.2 IP
|41
|Michael King
|SD
|@STL
|42
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|OAK
|33%
|44%
|43
|Frankie Montas
|MIL
|@CIN
|49%
|44
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|KC
|45
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|CHC
|46
|Jared Jones
|PIT
|CHC
|47
|Zach Eflin
|BAL
|@COL
|48
|Osvaldo Bido
|OAK
|@CIN
|23%
|49
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|LAD
|50
|Yusei Kikuchi
|HOU
|KC
|51
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|@ARI
|52
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|NYM, LAD
|53
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|KC
|54
|Jose Quintana
|NYM
|@CWS
|55
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|@CIN
|56
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|OAK
|57
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|SD
|58
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|HOU, ATL
|59
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|@PHI
|60
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|@PIT
|61
|Garrett Crochet
|CWS
|TEX, NYM
|62
|Kenta Maeda
|DET
|LAA, BOS
|8%
|46%
|63
|Jack Flaherty
|LAD
|BAL
|64
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@BOS, @MIN
|Monday is the start of the suspended game
|65
|Jordan Wicks
|CHC
|@WAS
|0%
|9%
|66
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|TOR
|67
|Gavin Stone
|LAD
|@ARI
|68
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|@DET
|5%
|35%
|69
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|@HOU
|70
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|SEA
|71
|Brant Hurter
|DET
|@CWS, BOS
|0%
|9%
|72
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|LAD
|73
|Michael Lorenzen
|KC
|@CLE, @HOU
|74
|Mix 12 Reliever
|75
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|MIN
|ATL
|76
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|@COL, @SF
|77
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|ARI
|NYM
|78
|Valente Bellozo
|MIA
|@COL
|3%
|79
|Matthew Boyd
|CLE
|PIT
|80
|Tyler Alexander
|TB
|@SEA
|0%
|0%
|81
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|ATL
|82
|DJ Herz
|WAS
|CHC
|83
|DL Hall
|MIL
|@CIN
|0%
|0%
|84
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|@PHI, KC
|85
|Mix 15 Reliever
|86
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|KC
|87
|Cody Bradford
|TEX
|OAK
|88
|Aaron Civale
|MIL
|SF
|89
|Shane Baz
|TB
|SD
|90
|Alex Cobb
|CLE
|PIT
|29%
|91
|Ben Lively
|CLE
|PIT
|92
|Tobias Myers
|MIL
|SF, @CIN
|93
|Marcus Stroman
|NYY
|STL
|94
|Luis Ortiz
|PIT
|@CLE
|49%
|95
|Bobby Miller
|LAD
|BAL
|96
|Johnny Cueto
|LAA
|@DET, SEA
|0%
|0%
|97
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|@PHI
|98
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|CHC
|99
|Joey Cantillo
|CLE
|KC
|0%
|0%
|100
|Luis Severino
|NYM
|@ARI
|101
|Randy Vasquez
|SD
|@STL, @TB
|0%
|7%
|102
|Kyle Harrison
|SF
|@MIL
|103
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|NYM
|104
|JP Sears
|OAK
|@CIN
|105
|Walker Buehler
|LAD
|BAL, @ARI
|106
|Spencer Arrighetti
|HOU
|@PHI
|107
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|@COL
|108
|Brady Singer
|KC
|@HOU
|109
|Joe Boyle
|OAK
|@TEX
|18%
|110
|David Festa
|MIN
|ATL
|111
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|@WAS
|112
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|@PIT
|1%
|18%
|113
|Zebby Matthews
|MIN
|TOR
|114
|Mitch Spence
|OAK
|@CIN, @TEX
|0%
|115
|Bowden Francis
|TOR
|@BOS
|116
|Martin Perez
|SD
|@TB
|117
|Hayden Birdsong
|SF
|@MIL
|118
|Jack Leiter
|TEX
|@CWS
|0%
|0%
|119
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|TOR
|120
|Davis Martin
|CWS
|DET, NYM
|0%
|5%
|121
|Carson Fulmer
|LAA
|SEA
|2%
|122
|Keider Montero
|DET
|LAA
|2%
|123
|Mitchell Parker
|WAS
|NYY, CHC
|124
|Cooper Criswell
|BOS
|TOR, @DET
|5%
|9%
|125
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|KC
|18%
|19%
|126
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|@BOS
|127
|Max Meyer
|MIA
|@COL
|128
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|SD
|129
|Alan Busenitz
|CIN
|MIL
|0%
|0%
|130
|Alec Marsh
|KC
|@CLE
|22%
|18%
|131
|Adam Oller
|MIA
|@SF
|0%
|0%
|132
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|NYY
|133
|Joey Estes
|OAK
|@TEX
|10%
|134
|Jakob Junis
|CIN
|MIL
|0%
|2%
|135
|Bailey Falter
|PIT
|@CLE
|3%
|47%
|136
|Erick Fedde
|STL
|@NYY
|137
|Yariel Rodriguez
|TOR
|@BOS, @MIN
|138
|Julian Aguiar
|CIN
|OAK
|0%
|0%
|139
|Kyle Gibson
|STL
|SD, @NYY
|140
|Albert Suarez
|BAL
|@COL
|35%
|141
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|MIA
|0%
|18%
|142
|Andre Pallante
|STL
|SD
|9%
|143
|Casey Mize
|DET
|BOS
|10%
|30%
|144
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|MIA, BAL
|1%
|5%
|145
|Cal Quantrill
|COL
|MIA, BAL
|5%
|37%
|146
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|SD
|13%
|147
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|BAL
|1%
|4%
|148
|Roddery Munoz
|MIA
|@COL, @SF
|0%
|0%
|149
|Will Warren
|NYY
|STL
|0%
|0%
|150
|Cade Povich
|BAL
|@LAD
|3%
|16%
|151
|Paul Blackburn
|NYM
|@ARI
|37%
|152
|Bradley Blalock
|COL
|MIA
|0%
|0%
|153
|Lance Lynn
|STL
|@NYY
|39%
|154
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|HOU
|1%
|21%
|155
|Jack Kochanowicz
|LAA
|@DET
|0%
|0%
|156
|Cole Irvin
|BAL
|@LAD
|16%
|18%
|157
|Jake Woodford
|PIT
|@CLE
|0%
|0%
|158
|Ky Bush
|CWS
|TEX
|0%
|0%
|159
|Jonathan Cannon
|CWS
|NYM
|4%
|160
|Chris Flexen
|CWS
|TEX
|0%
|0%
|161
|Carson Spiers
|CIN
|MIL
|10%
|162
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|NYY
|0%
|21%
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|@CLE, @HOU
|2
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|TB, @LAA
|3
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|@WAS, STL
|4
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|LAA
|When will his innings start to slow down?
|5
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|ATL, TOR
|11 straight Quality Starts
|6
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|TB
|7
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|@WAS
|.52 ERA, 1.15 WHIP with 20 Ks over last 17.1 IP
|8
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|@CWS, OAK
|Matchups couldn't be better
|9
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|TB
|10
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|@DET
|11
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|KC
|12
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|@SEA, SD
|13
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|@LAA
|14
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|TOR, @DET
|Monday is the start of the suspended game
|15
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@LAA
|16
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|@SEA
|17
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|@CLE
|18
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|TOR
|19
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|@CWS
|20
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|@WAS
|21
|Corbin Burnes
|BAL
|@LAD
|22
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@MIN
|23
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|OAK
|24
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|KC
|25
|Zach Eflin
|BAL
|@COL
|26
|Osvaldo Bido
|OAK
|@CIN
|27
|Yusei Kikuchi
|HOU
|KC
|28
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|KC
|29
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|@PHI
|30
|Garrett Crochet
|CWS
|TEX, NYM
|31
|Kenta Maeda
|DET
|LAA, BOS
|32
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@BOS, @MIN
|Monday is the start of the suspended game
|33
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|TOR
|34
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|@DET
|35
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|@HOU
|36
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|SEA
|37
|Brant Hurter
|DET
|@CWS, BOS
|38
|Michael Lorenzen
|KC
|@CLE, @HOU
|39
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|MIN
|ATL
|40
|Matthew Boyd
|CLE
|PIT
|41
|Tyler Alexander
|TB
|@SEA
|42
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|@PHI, KC
|43
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|KC
|44
|Cody Bradford
|TEX
|OAK
|45
|Shane Baz
|TB
|SD
|46
|Alex Cobb
|CLE
|PIT
|47
|Ben Lively
|CLE
|PIT
|48
|Marcus Stroman
|NYY
|STL
|49
|Johnny Cueto
|LAA
|@DET, SEA
|50
|Joey Cantillo
|CLE
|KC
|51
|JP Sears
|OAK
|@CIN
|52
|Spencer Arrighetti
|HOU
|@PHI
|53
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|@COL
|54
|Brady Singer
|KC
|@HOU
|55
|Joe Boyle
|OAK
|@TEX
|56
|AL Reliever
|57
|David Festa
|MIN
|ATL
|58
|Zebby Matthews
|MIN
|TOR
|59
|Mitch Spence
|OAK
|@CIN, @TEX
|60
|Bowden Francis
|TOR
|@BOS
|61
|Jack Leiter
|TEX
|@CWS
|62
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|TOR
|63
|Davis Martin
|CWS
|DET, NYM
|64
|Carson Fulmer
|LAA
|SEA
|65
|Keider Montero
|DET
|LAA
|66
|Cooper Criswell
|BOS
|TOR, @DET
|67
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|KC
|68
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|@BOS
|69
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|SD
|70
|Alec Marsh
|KC
|@CLE
|71
|Joey Estes
|OAK
|@TEX
|72
|Yariel Rodriguez
|TOR
|@BOS, @MIN
|73
|Albert Suarez
|BAL
|@COL
|74
|Casey Mize
|DET
|BOS
|75
|Will Warren
|NYY
|STL
|76
|Cade Povich
|BAL
|@LAD
|77
|Jack Kochanowicz
|LAA
|@DET
|78
|Cole Irvin
|BAL
|@LAD
|79
|Ky Bush
|CWS
|TEX
|80
|Jonathan Cannon
|CWS
|NYM
|81
|Chris Flexen
|CWS
|TEX