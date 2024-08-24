Weekly Hitter Rankings: Playing for Both Sides

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

If Red Sox manager Alex Cora stays true to his word, catcher Danny Jansen will appear for both sides in Monday's resumption of the June 26 suspended game in Fenway Park between the Blue Jays and Red Sox. Jansen was at the plate with one out in the top of the second and a 0-1 count. Jansen will be behind the plate for the opposite side when the game resumes.

The scenario could have been more bizarre if there were two strikes since the plate appearance would have been charged to Jansen. We could have witnessed a backstop framing a pitch to catch himself looking.

Concerning fantasy, make sure you know how your league(s) handle the situation. Some assign the stats already accrued to the initial week, then count Monday's stats in the upcoming week. Some count them all in the prior period while some count them all this period. A few sites disregard the game altogether.

Two doubleheaders render this one of the season's busiest weeks with 98 games (including Monday's suspended affair). Everyone plays at least six games, with the Royals checking in with eight.

As has been the case all season, individual hitter rankings will be added late Sunday night/early Monday morning.

Week of August 26 - September 1

Weekly Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index