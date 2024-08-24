Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Playing for Both Sides

Weekly Hitter Rankings: Playing for Both Sides

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on August 24, 2024

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

If Red Sox manager Alex Cora stays true to his word, catcher Danny Jansen will appear for both sides in Monday's resumption of the June 26 suspended game in Fenway Park between the Blue Jays and Red Sox. Jansen was at the plate with one out in the top of the second and a 0-1 count. Jansen will be behind the plate for the opposite side when the game resumes.

The scenario could have been more bizarre if there were two strikes since the plate appearance would have been charged to Jansen. We could have witnessed a backstop framing a pitch to catch himself looking.

Concerning fantasy, make sure you know how your league(s) handle the situation. Some assign the stats already accrued to the initial week, then count Monday's stats in the upcoming week. Some count them all in the prior period while some count them all this period. A few sites disregard the game altogether.

Two doubleheaders render this one of the season's busiest weeks with 98 games (including Monday's suspended affair). Everyone plays at least six games, with the Royals checking in with eight.

As has been the case all season, individual hitter rankings will be added late Sunday night/early Monday morning.

Week of August 26 - September 1

Weekly Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAY

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ6246083819810510492919191
2ATL7250710710111410199103108107107
3BAL6150611312888109108104949595
4BOS7164390100105107110118112114114
5CHC624061059911010510389919090
6CHW75270133117115106104100117114116
7CIN72570130126869490106110107108
8CLE7257010910576107108108113113113
9COL70770111127105105106112114116116
10DET7076191951149393110106106106
11HOU7254311011192103103107110111111
12KC84408110108110101104116127129128
13LAA615331049990999981888888
14LAD6243399105949910796899392
15MIA7340795106119109110103111113112
16MIL71634118115987574106989898
17MIN62460105889110310288929091
18NYM6240610899109109111101949494
19NYY63333111107106107105105959495
20OAK6330612111490888593868485
21PHI71670108111102104100105112111111
22PIT624331039498858889848484
23SD707078992114105101113109107107
24SF60633929194918793858484
25SEA63333111106102868786858585
26STL71643969686102106101107109109
27TB61533951008510210078888888
28TEX6243312310910211010998979596
29TOR70707101991078988110102102102
30WSH642601131151009910883919592

Pitching Matchups

TMMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ Manaea LSeverino RBlackburn RKershaw LStone RBuehler R
ATL@Ober R@Woods Richardson R@Festa R@Suarez L@Wheeler R@Nola R@Sanchez L
BAL @Buehler R@Flaherty R@Miller R@Gomber L@Feltner R@Quantrill R
BOSBerrios RRodriguez RBassitt RFrancis R@Mize R@Hurter L@Maeda R
CHC@Keller R@Jones R@Skenes R @Irvin R@Herz L@Parker L
CHWHurter LHeaney LLeiter REovaldi RPeterson LQuintana LManaea L
CIN Spence RBido RSears LRea R/All LMontas RMyers R
CLERagans L/Marsh RLorenzen RWacha R Falter LWoodford ROrtiz R
COLCabrera RMunoz RMeyer RBellozo RSuarez RKremer REflin R
DET@Martin RCueto RCanning RKochanowicz RHouck RPivetta RCriswell R
HOU@Nola R@Sanchez L@Walker RSinger RLugo RRagans LLorenzen R
KC@Allen L/Cantillo L@Williams R@Bibee R@Brown R@Valdez L@Kikuchi L@Blanco R
LAA @Maeda R@Montero R@Skubal LKirby RWoo RMiller R
LAD Irvin LBurnes RPovich L@Gallen R@Kelly R@Pfaadt R
MIA@Feltner R@Quantrill R@Freeland L@Blalock R@Snell L@Ray L@Webb R
MIL Webb RHarrison LBirdsong R@Busenitz R/Spiers R@Junis R@Martinez R
MINFried LSchwellenbach RSale L Gausman RBerrios RRodriguez R
NYM @Pfaadt R@Rodriguez L@Nelson R@Cannon R@Martin R@Crochet L
NYY@Parker L@Corbin L@Gore L Fedde RLynn RGibson R
OAK @Martinez R@Lodolo L@Aguiar R@Gray R@Bradford L@Heaney L
PHIBlanco RVerlander RArrighetti RMorton RLopez RFried LSchwellenbach R
PITTaillon RSteele LHendricks R @Lively R@Boyd L@Cobb R
SD@Gibson R@Mikolas R@Pallante R@Gray R@Bradley R@Baz R@Pepiot R
SEAPepiot RSprings LAlexander L @Fulmer R@Anderson L@Cueto R
SF @Myers R@Peralta R@Civale ROller RCabrera RMunoz R
STLVasquez RCease RMusgrove RKing R@Warren R@Stroman R@Cortes L
TB@Miller R@Gilbert R@Castillo R Perez LVasquez RCease R
TEX @Crochet L@Flexen R@Bush LBoyle REstes RSpence R
TOR@Pivetta R@Criswell R@Bello R@Crawford R@Lopez R@Matthews R@Ober R
WSHCortes LCole RRodon L Wicks LImanaga LAssad R

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
