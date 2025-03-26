Romy Gonzalez News: Cleared for Opening Day

Gonzalez (oblique) will be on the Red Sox' active roster for Opening Day, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Gonzalez was held out of the Boston's final six Grapefruit League games as he dealt with right oblique soreness, but he's been working out in recent days and convinced the team he doesn't need a trip to the injured list. The 28-year-old will be part of the Red Sox' bench and will see some starts against southpaws.