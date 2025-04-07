Ronald Acuna Injury: Checkup coming soon

Acuna (knee) is scheduled to meet with doctors in Los Angeles in the upcoming days with the hope of receiving final clearance to begin ramping up his running, Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game Atlanta reports.

Acuna took batting practice and was able to do most baseball activities during spring training, but he's still waiting to get the green light to perform defensive drills in the outfield and change-of-direction running. He seems to be on the cusp of being cleared for full activities, and once that happens, he'll likely steadily increase the intensity of his workouts over the next few weeks before beginning a minor-league rehab assignment. Atlanta isn't putting a definitive timeline on when Acuna will be ready to make his 2025 debut as he works his way back from his second major knee surgery in three years, but he seems to be tracking toward an early-to-mid-May return at this stage.