Ronald Acuna Injury: No outfield work yet

Acuna (knee) has not yet been cleared for outfield work or any cutting drills, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Manager Brian Snitker noted Monday that the club will evaluate the leadoff spot on a day-to-day basis after news broke earlier that Jurickson Profar had been handed an 80-game suspension by MLB for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy, and the skipper took this opportunity to give a brief update on Acuna, who would presumably slot in to the leadoff spot once given a clean bill of health. The 27-year-old is still expected to make his return to the field sometime in May, though a more exact timetable for his return should surface once he embarks on a rehab assignment.