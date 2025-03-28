Ronny Mauricio Injury: Heads to IL

The Mets placed Mauricio (knee) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Mauricio underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee back in January 2024, but he's faced a lengthier recovery period than expected after needing a follow-up arthroscopic procedure in August to remove scar tissue. The 24-year-old infielder didn't play in any spring games while he continued his rehab, though he took part in baseball activities throughout camp. According to MLB.com, Mauricio is expected to be ready to begin a minor-league rehab assignment around mid-April.