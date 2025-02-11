Ronny Mauricio Injury: Mid-March target for games

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Tuesday that Mauricio (knee) isn't expected to play in Grapefruit League games until mid-March, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

It effectively rules him out for Opening Day, which isn't a surprise. Mauricio underwent right ACL surgery in December of 2023 and then had a cleanup operation on his knee in August, forcing him to miss the entire 2024 campaign. He will be brought along slowly and either begin the season on the injured list or at Triple-A Syracuse.