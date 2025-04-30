Rowdy Tellez News: Getting day off versus lefty

Tellez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

With southpaw Tyler Anderson on the hill for the Angels, the left-handed-hitting Tellez will take a seat along with switch hitter Jorge Polanco, who hasn't been batting from the right side of late while managing a side injury. Cal Raleigh will get a day off from catching and will fill in for Polanco as Seattle's designated hitter, while Donovan Solano covers Tellez's usual post at first base.