Rowdy Tellez News: Getting day off versus lefty
Tellez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.
With southpaw Tyler Anderson on the hill for the Angels, the left-handed-hitting Tellez will take a seat along with switch hitter Jorge Polanco, who hasn't been batting from the right side of late while managing a side injury. Cal Raleigh will get a day off from catching and will fill in for Polanco as Seattle's designated hitter, while Donovan Solano covers Tellez's usual post at first base.
