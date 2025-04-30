Fantasy Baseball
Rowdy Tellez headshot

Rowdy Tellez News: Getting day off versus lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Tellez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

With southpaw Tyler Anderson on the hill for the Angels, the left-handed-hitting Tellez will take a seat along with switch hitter Jorge Polanco, who hasn't been batting from the right side of late while managing a side injury. Cal Raleigh will get a day off from catching and will fill in for Polanco as Seattle's designated hitter, while Donovan Solano covers Tellez's usual post at first base.

Rowdy Tellez
Seattle Mariners
